American forward Daryl Dike will leave West Brom after 4 1/2 injury-plagued seasons

American forward Daryl Dike will leave West Bromwich Albion after 4 1/2 injury-plagued seasons. A 25-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, Dike…

American forward Daryl Dike will leave West Bromwich Albion after 4 1/2 injury-plagued seasons.

A 25-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, Dike scored 10 goals in 64 league matches. The team announced his departure Friday.

Dike joined the club in January 2022 from Orlando in Major League Soccer. He injured a hamstring in his second appearance and missed the rest of the season, then tore a thigh muscle in training after the club’s 2022-23 opener

Dike returned that November and scored seven goals in 23 league matches before he tore his right Achilles tendon against Stoke on April 15, 2023.

He returned the following Jan. 7 when he played the first half in an FA Cup match against Aldershot, then in his fifth game back tore his left Achilles tendon on Feb. 10, 2024, against Ipswich.

Dike came back from that injury on Feb. 15, 2025, against Millwall and played 11 league matches that season. He injured his thigh ahead of the 2025-26 season, delaying his first match to Oct. 22. He scored two goals in 24 league matches this season.

He has three goals in 10 appearances with the U.S. national team from 2021-23.

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