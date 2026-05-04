Alvarez set to return for Atletico as Simeone makes ‘cheaper’ hotel switch in London

LONDON (AP) — Julian Alvarez is set to return from injury for Atletico Madrid for the second-leg semifinal against Arsenal…

LONDON (AP) — Julian Alvarez is set to return from injury for Atletico Madrid for the second-leg semifinal against Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Argentina striker scored Atletico’s equalizer from the penalty spot in last week’s first leg, which finished 1-1, but didn’t finish the match. He then did not feature at all in the 2-0 win at Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

However, the former Manchester City player, who has scored 20 times for the team this season, travelled to London on Monday and appeared to be available.

“Julian Alvarez is important in this game because he knows the English league very well,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “He played really well last week, and I hope he can bring what he needs in the game tomorrow.”

Hotel switch

Atletico’s players are in a different hotel to the one they stayed in when they came over for a 4-0 loss to Arsenal in the league phase in October.

Simeone was asked about the switch, amid reports the Argentine coach ordered it on the belief that using the same base could bring his players bad luck.

“The hotel was cheaper,” he said with a smile. “That’s why we changed.”

According to Britain’s Press Association, Atleti are in the five-star Courthouse Hotel in Shoreditch, east London. In October, they stayed at the four-star Marriott Hotel in Regents Park.

Odegaard and Havertz available

Arsenal, seeking to reach a first Champions League final since 2006, will be boosted by the availability of captain Martin Odegaard and forward Kai Havertz.

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