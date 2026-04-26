Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores

Sunday
At TPC Louisiana
New Orleans
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72
Final Round
|A.Fitzpatrick/M.Fitzpatrick (400), $2,745,500
|64-65-57-71—257
|-31
|A.Smalley/H.Springer (268), $927,438
|58-70-62-68—258
|-30
|K.Reitan/K.Ventura (268), $927,438
|63-67-63-65—258
|-30
|T.Crowe/B.Martin (166), $577,126
|61-70-63-66—260
|-28
|R.Neergaard-Petersen/J.Olesen (83), $577,126
|63-71-60-66—260
|-28
|A.Eckroat/D.Thompson (116), $370,500
|59-70-61-71—261
|-27
|D.Ghim/J.Kang (116), $370,500
|61-69-61-70—261
|-27
|E.Cole/H.Lebioda (116), $370,500
|60-70-63-68—261
|-27
|T.Hoge/B.Horschel (116), $370,500
|61-68-64-68—261
|-27
|B.Griffin/A.Novak (84), $224,992
|65-69-61-67—262
|-26
|M.McCarty/M.Meissner (84), $224,992
|61-69-63-69—262
|-26
|S.Power/M.Schmid (84), $224,992
|63-68-64-67—262
|-26
|D.Brown/J.Parry (60), $138,986
|66-67-65-65—263
|-25
|L.Griffin/B.Kohles (60), $138,986
|63-71-60-69—263
|-25
|M.Thorbjornsen/K.Vilips (60), $138,986
|67-66-63-67—263
|-25
|Z.Bauchou/S.Stevens (60), $138,986
|60-70-64-69—263
|-25
|C.Bezuidenhout/E.Van Rooyen (42), $100,384
|65-68-62-69—264
|-24
|D.Chatfield/A.Dumont De Chassart (42), $100,384
|64-69-64-67—264
|-24
|N.Dunlap/G.Sargent (42), $100,384
|60-70-64-70—264
|-24
|N.Hardy/D.Riley (28), $72,200
|63-70-63-69—265
|-23
|W.Clark/T.Moore (28), $72,200
|65-68-64-68—265
|-23
|A.Ewart/C.Jarvis (14), $72,200
|64-69-61-71—265
|-23
|M.Couvra/M.Pavon (14), $72,200
|64-69-64-68—265
|-23
|A.Rai/S.Theegala (18), $51,110
|62-70-64-70—266
|-22
|B.Garnett/L.Hodges (18), $51,110
|63-68-62-73—266
|-22
|A.Hadwin/A.Svensson (12), $44,222
|63-68-66-70—267
|-21
|T.Kanaya/W.Mouw (12), $44,222
|62-71-64-70—267
|-21
|B.Brown/L.Clanton (6), $44,222
|66-68-64-69—267
|-21
|R.Hoey/D.Lipsky (6), $44,222
|63-71-63-70—267
|-21
|K.Mitchell/B.Snedeker (10), $41,610
|63-71-68-66—268
|-20
|M.Penge/M.Wallace (10), $41,610
|64-69-63-72—268
|-20
|J.Lower/C.Ramey (8), $40,090
|66-68-65-70—269
|-19
|M.McGreevy/K.Roy (8), $40,090
|64-70-64-71—269
|-19
|R.Gerard/S.Yellamaraju (8), $38,950
|65-69-67-70—271
|-17
|C.Phillips/C.Young (6), $38,910
|64-70-69-69—272
|-16
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