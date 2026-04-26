Zurich Classic of New Orleans Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Louisiana New Orleans Purse: $9.5 million Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 Final Round A.Fitzpatrick/M.Fitzpatrick (400), $2,745,500 64-65-57-71—257 -31…

Sunday

At TPC Louisiana

New Orleans

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72

Final Round

A.Fitzpatrick/M.Fitzpatrick (400), $2,745,500 64-65-57-71—257 -31 A.Smalley/H.Springer (268), $927,438 58-70-62-68—258 -30 K.Reitan/K.Ventura (268), $927,438 63-67-63-65—258 -30 T.Crowe/B.Martin (166), $577,126 61-70-63-66—260 -28 R.Neergaard-Petersen/J.Olesen (83), $577,126 63-71-60-66—260 -28 A.Eckroat/D.Thompson (116), $370,500 59-70-61-71—261 -27 D.Ghim/J.Kang (116), $370,500 61-69-61-70—261 -27 E.Cole/H.Lebioda (116), $370,500 60-70-63-68—261 -27 T.Hoge/B.Horschel (116), $370,500 61-68-64-68—261 -27 B.Griffin/A.Novak (84), $224,992 65-69-61-67—262 -26 M.McCarty/M.Meissner (84), $224,992 61-69-63-69—262 -26 S.Power/M.Schmid (84), $224,992 63-68-64-67—262 -26 D.Brown/J.Parry (60), $138,986 66-67-65-65—263 -25 L.Griffin/B.Kohles (60), $138,986 63-71-60-69—263 -25 M.Thorbjornsen/K.Vilips (60), $138,986 67-66-63-67—263 -25 Z.Bauchou/S.Stevens (60), $138,986 60-70-64-69—263 -25 C.Bezuidenhout/E.Van Rooyen (42), $100,384 65-68-62-69—264 -24 D.Chatfield/A.Dumont De Chassart (42), $100,384 64-69-64-67—264 -24 N.Dunlap/G.Sargent (42), $100,384 60-70-64-70—264 -24 N.Hardy/D.Riley (28), $72,200 63-70-63-69—265 -23 W.Clark/T.Moore (28), $72,200 65-68-64-68—265 -23 A.Ewart/C.Jarvis (14), $72,200 64-69-61-71—265 -23 M.Couvra/M.Pavon (14), $72,200 64-69-64-68—265 -23 A.Rai/S.Theegala (18), $51,110 62-70-64-70—266 -22 B.Garnett/L.Hodges (18), $51,110 63-68-62-73—266 -22 A.Hadwin/A.Svensson (12), $44,222 63-68-66-70—267 -21 T.Kanaya/W.Mouw (12), $44,222 62-71-64-70—267 -21 B.Brown/L.Clanton (6), $44,222 66-68-64-69—267 -21 R.Hoey/D.Lipsky (6), $44,222 63-71-63-70—267 -21 K.Mitchell/B.Snedeker (10), $41,610 63-71-68-66—268 -20 M.Penge/M.Wallace (10), $41,610 64-69-63-72—268 -20 J.Lower/C.Ramey (8), $40,090 66-68-65-70—269 -19 M.McGreevy/K.Roy (8), $40,090 64-70-64-71—269 -19 R.Gerard/S.Yellamaraju (8), $38,950 65-69-67-70—271 -17 C.Phillips/C.Young (6), $38,910 64-70-69-69—272 -16

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.