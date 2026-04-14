Zimbabwe fast bowler Muzarabani banned from PSL for 2 years for breaching contract

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Blessing Muzarabani has been banned from the Pakistan Super League for two years after the Zimbabwe fast…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Blessing Muzarabani has been banned from the Pakistan Super League for two years after the Zimbabwe fast bowler withdrew to sign for an Indian Premier League team.

Muzarabani was picked by three-time PSL champion Islamabad United as a replacement for West Indies fast bowler Shamar Jospeh. However, the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders snapped up the tall fast bowler after they were instructed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

“Despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player (Muzarabani) chose to disregard these obligations in favor of a conflicting arrangement,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Following a thorough disciplinary review … Blessing Muzarabani is declared ineligible to participate in the next two editions of the PSL, effective immediately.

“This decision stems from a fundamental failure to honor agreed-upon commitments, an action that undermines the professional framework of the league.”

The PCB said it acknowledged the complexities of modern cricket schedules but it will not compromise on the ethical framework that ensures fairness to the franchises and the integrity of the league’s recruitment processes.

Last year, the PCB banned South Africa allrounder Corbin Bosch for one year for a similar breach of agreement. Bosch was picked by PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi but the IPL’s Mumbai Indians contracted him as an injury replacement for countryman Lizaad Williams.

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