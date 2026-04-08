Zegras and Foerster each score twice as Flyers down Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Tyson Foerster each scored twice, Dan Vladar made 23 saves and the Philadelphia…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and Tyson Foerster each scored twice, Dan Vladar made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers routed the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Tuesday to bolster their playoff position with four games remaining.

The Flyers have won three straight and have six victories in their last eight contests. Their 92 points are four behind second-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division.

The Flyers have vaulted into playoff position with an 11-3-1 mark since a 6-2 home loss to the Rangers on March 9.

CANADIENS 4, PANTHERS 3, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield and Alexandre Texier scored in the shootout after Nick Suzuki’s late tying goal as Montreal beat Florida.

Ivan Demidov and Phillip Danault also scored in regulation as playoff-bound Montreal won for the ninth time in 10 games. Juraj Slafkovsky added two assists and Jakub Dobes made 30 saves for his sixth consecutive win.

Caufield remained one goal shy of his 50th for the third consecutive game after scoring twice Thursday against the New York Rangers. He is scoreless in three straight games for the first time since posting four consecutive goalless outings from Jan. 8 to 12.

Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe and Cole Reinhardt scored for fading Florida, which lost its eighth straight game against the Canadiens. Daniil Tarasov stopped 29 shots.

The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions entered the night 27th in the overall league standings and out of playoff contention.

SENATORS 6, LIGHTNING 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Sanderson scored a pair of goals and Ottawa were closer to a playoff appearance with a win over Tampa.

Jordan Spence, Fabian Zetterlund, Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk had four assists and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for the win.

Nick Paul and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson made 26 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, RED WINGS 3, SO

DETROIT (AP) — Zach Werenski scored in the shootout to lead Columbus over Detroit, ending a six-game skid.

Adam Fantilli tied the game with 17 seconds left, Danton Heinen also scored and Werenski also added a goal and an assist in regulation. Jet Greaves stopped 34 shots and assisted on Werenski’s goal for his first career point.

Werenski notched his 26th multipoint game of the year, setting a single-season record for the Blue Jackets.

Justin Faulk scored twice, Dylan Larkin added one goal, and John Gibson had 32 saves for the Red Wings.

HURRICANES 6, BRUINS 5, OT

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored at 1:13 of overtime as Carolina beat Boston and claimed their fourth Metropolitan Division title in six years.

Slavin’s first goal of the season helped offset a hat trick by Boston’s Morgan Geekie. Andrei Svechnikov, K’Andre Miller, Logan Stankoven, William Carrier and Taylor Hall also scored for Carolina. Brandon Bussi overcame a shakey start and finished with 16 saves.

Hampus Lindholm and Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston, with Zacha’s goal at 12:33 in the third period tying the game at 5. Boston’s Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves before being pulled after allowing five goals, including three in the first nine minutes of the second period. Joonas Korpisalo stopped the 16 shots he faced in regulation, but Slavin beat him in OT by tapping in a pass from Sebastian Aho.

The Hurricanes will be home for the Stanley Cup playoffs as the Metropolitan champions for the third time under coach Rod Brind’Amour. They also won the Central Division in the shortened, reconfigured 2020-21 season.

AVALANCHE 3, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored twice and Colorado beat St. Louis to clinch the Central Division and the top seed in the Western Conference.

It is the third time in five seasons, and first since 2023, that the Avalanche finished as the top team in the conference.

Martin Necas also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves for Colorado, which has earned points in eight of its last 11 games.

Wedgewood was shaken up midway through the third period after Philip Broberg made contact with him after being tripped by Sam Malinski. Wedgewood was driven awkwardly into the post and stayed down for several minutes, but remained in the game.

Robert Thomas scored and Joel Hofer made 34 saves for the Blues, whose slim playoff hope took a hit with the loss.

STARS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored twice, including in overtime, to lead Dallas to the win over Calgary.

Johnston scored 3:39 into overtime on a power-play backhand shot. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen each got an assist on the goal. Johnston scored two goals in the game.

Justin Hryckowian and Robertson each scored for the Stars. Robertson’s wrist shot 4:51 into the third period sent the game to overtime.

Zayne Parekh, Yegor Sharangovich and Joel Farabee scored for the Flames.

Jake Oettinger stopped 17 shots in the win for the Stars. Devin Cooley made 21 saves for the Flames.

WILD 5, KRAKEN 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota twice benefited from replay reviews in a victory over Seattle.

Marcus Johansson also had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won their fourth straight game. Marcus Foligno scored the tying goal early in the second, and Joel Eriksson Ek added an empty-net goal and two assists.

Minnesota trails Dallas by two points for second place in the Central Division and Western Conference heading into their showdown Thursday in Texas. Each team has four regular-season games remaining before they square off in a first-round playoff series, with home-ice advantage still up for grabs.

MAMMOTH 6, OILERS 5, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller scored on a power play 33 seconds into overtime to lift Utah to a victory over Edmonton.

Alexander Kerfoot forced overtime with 7:04 left in regulation after tapping in a long feed from Sean Durzi, setting the stage for Utah to claim its first win over Edmonton.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice in the second period to rally the Mammoth from a two-goal deficit. JJ Peterka and Logan Cooley also scored, and Karel Vejmelka had 21 saves.

Curtis Lazar, Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin, and Colton Dach scored for the Oilers, who lost their second straight. Tristan Jarry made 25 stops.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cole Smith’s goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner as Vegas held on to beat Vancouver.

Max Sasson opened the scoring for the Canucks (22-47-8) with a wrist shot over the glove of Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart at the 12:50 mark of the second period. It was his 13th goal of the season.

Brayden McNabb replied for Vegas (36-26-16) less than three minutes later, sending a shot through traffic to tie the score at 1. Smith scored the go-ahead goal 12:13 into the third.

Vancouver had a prime chance to force extra time when Vegas defenseman Rasmus Andersson was called for interference with less than two minutes left. The Canucks pulled goalie Nikita Tolopilo in favor of an extra attacker, but failed to score.

Hart stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced for the Golden Knights. Tolopilo made 26 saves for the Canucks.

PREDATORS 5, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justus Annunen stopped 43 shots — one shy of his career high — for his third career shutout, and Nashville sent Anaheim to their sixth consecutive loss.

Erick Haula, Filip Forsberg and Brady Skjei scored second-period goals, and Zachary L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov scored in the third for the Predators. Joakim Kemmell and Ryan O’Reilly each had two assists.

The win pushed Nashville (84 points) one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Predators have four regular-season games left.

The Ducks, who have been outscored 29-14 during their losing streak, remain stuck at 87 points. They also have four games remaining.

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