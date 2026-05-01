Here’s The Best NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps, Promo Codes This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to step up from standard win/place bets and dive into the fast-paced world of prediction markets, this weekend’s NBA Playoffs slate is the perfect starting line. We explain the best NBA playoffs prediction market apps and promo codes available for new customers. Score bonuses to use for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets and other matchups.

NBA Prediction Market Apps Promo Code New-User Offer Kalshi WTOP Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Polymarket WTOP $20 Sign-Up Bonus OG.com N/A Earn $100 Bonus Novig WTOP Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

If you’re 18 or older and present in the US, you have a real chance to grab some extra trading power on Kalshi. It has quickly become one of the most popular options for NBA fans

Listen, there is nothing better than a low-barrier entry to test out a new handicapping strategy. For new Kalshi customers looking to engage with today’s NBA postseason slate, claiming this is a breeze. Just create your account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and place a cumulative total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you hit that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus instantly drops right into your account.

More NBA Playoffs Prediction Market Apps and Rewards

Another option is Polymarket. When applying the promo code WTOP, new users can grab a bonus for making NBA trades on moneylines, totals, spreads, futures and more. It’s a 100% deposit match up to $20.

We also love OG.com, which is owned by Crypto.com. Complete a few steps to earn the max $100 bonus for sports trading. For example, you’ll get a $50 bonus for making your first $10 trade.

Lastly, Novig provides new users with a $50 in Novig Coins after a $5 play. This virtual currency is a great way to make more predictions and learn about trading markets before putting up your money. It also has daily parlay boosts, and that can’t be said for other NBA playoffs prediction market apps.

NBA Prediction Markets for Friday

When we are hunting for a nice pay day, we need to know the true probabilities before laying down our cash. Here is what the NBA prediction markets are saying for today’s slate:

Matchup Probability Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL 38.2% / HOU 61.8% Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE 61.3% / TOR 38.7% Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 59.0% / ORL 41.0%

If you make a $10 trade to play it safe on the heaviest favorite on the board—the Houston Rockets at a 61.8% win probability—a winning ticket brings in a solid $5.52 profit. But if you’re like me and love the thrill of a big swing, backing the day’s biggest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers (38.2% probability), yields a sweet $15.10 profit on that same $10 stake if they pull off the road upset.

When I’m handicapping these games, I always look at recent trends. Pulling advanced statistics directly from the previous playoff games in each series, the numbers tell a fascinating story.

Despite Houston being favored, the Lakers actually hold a superior Net Rate in this postseason series (1.0 compared to Houston’s -1.0). But games are won in the trenches, and the Rockets are dominating the glass, grabbing 51.1% of available rebounds to L.A.’s 48.9%.

Looking up north, the Cleveland Cavaliers boast a positive 1.6 Net Rate in their previous playoff games, validating their 61.3% probability edge as road favorites against the Toronto Raptors. Toronto is struggling to outscore opponents with a -1.6 Net Rate, but their slight rebounding advantage (51.2% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Cleveland’s 48.8%) gives them a real chance to keep this matchup highly competitive.