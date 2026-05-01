PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for NBA Playoffs This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of sticking to standard win/loss markets and want a real chance at a nice pay day, we are in this together. I always tell aspiring strategists that the best way to build your bankroll is by capitalizing on welcome offers. When signing up here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new players can do exactly that.

New users can sign up, play $5, and get $50 in lineups. Whether you are building projections for this specific game or any other NBA matchup this week, this offer gives you the flexibility to explore different strategies without sweating your initial $5 lineup.

Get NBA Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Taking advantage of this offer is a no-brainer. I am placing these lineups myself, and having an extra $50 in lineups makes handicapping the NBA postseason a whole lot more exciting. Here is the exact breakdown of what we are working with:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 1, 2026

As a new PrizePicks customer, you can jump right into the postseason with a fantastic head start. All it takes is creating an account, meeting the age and state requirements, and submitting a $5 lineup on any of tonight’s matchups—like the massive Pistons-Magic clash.

Once you submit that first play, you get $50 in lineups to keep the action going. The beauty of this offer is that you receive those $50 in lineups regardless of how your initial $5 player projections perform.

NBA Projections on Friday Night

Player Opponent Playoffs PPG Points Projection Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 32.6 30.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 23.2 27.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 25.8 24.5 RJ Barrett Cleveland Cavaliers 24.4 22.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 22.2 22.5

When I look at tonight’s slate, I am keying in on a few standout projections based on stats from the previous playoff games in each series. Cade Cunningham is staring down a massive 30.5 points projection. Averaging 32.6 PPG across 40.3 minutes per night in his previous playoff matchups, the Pistons guard faces an Orlando Magic squad carrying a -0.1 net rate. Given Cunningham’s heavy 36.1% usage rate, he is heavily relied upon for Detroit’s offense, making his over an appealing target.

Donovan Mitchell is another name I am circling. His projection sits at 27.5 points against the Toronto Raptors. While he is averaging 23.2 PPG in prior playoff games, he will look to aggressively exploit a Raptors roster with a -1.6 net rate and several key injuries.

On the other side of the Detroit matchup, Paolo Banchero draws a 24.5 points projection. He has been a force for Orlando, dropping 25.8 PPG and 8.8 rebounds in his recent playoff appearances. Finally, veteran LeBron James has a 22.5 points projection, which mirrors his 22.2 PPG average.

Signing Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Activating this offer before the Detroit Pistons face the Orlando Magic is incredibly straightforward. First, create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information. When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to qualify for the promotion.

Once you are registered, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Then, the fun begins: put together and submit a $5 lineup using the board’s available projections. The moment you finalize that $5 lineup, you activate your $50 in lineups.

There is truly nothing better than this: the outcome of your original $5 play will not impact this offer. Win or lose, you still receive your $50 in lineups to keep strategizing through the playoffs.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.