Yankees set for Elmer Rodríguez’s big league pitching debut as roster shuffling continues

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Elmer Rodríguez, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, is set for his major league debut…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Elmer Rodríguez, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, is set for his major league debut Wednesday as New York tweaks the bottom of the rotation while awaiting the return of Carlos Rodón.

Rodríguez was already in the Yankees clubhouse Tuesday, telling the story of the late-night summons at a hotel informing him that he was headed to Texas with a plan to start the finale of a three-game series against the Rangers.

The Yankees have been shuffling their roster, but still have a move to make to clear space for the 22-year-old who pitched for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic last month.

Infielder Max Schuemann was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday in place of Giancarlo Stanton, who went on the 10-day injured list after straining his right calf Friday in Houston.

Rodríguez is taking right-hander Luis Gil’s spot in the rotation after Gil was sent to Triple-A following a rough start in a 7-4 loss to the Astros.

The Yankees filled Gil’s place on the roster with outfielder Jasson Domínguez, who was in the lineup against the Rangers as the designated hitter for the second consecutive game Tuesday night.

Manager Aaron Boone declined to say what roster move was coming to make room for Rodríguez, who had a 1.27 ERA in four Triple-A starts this year after climbing from Class A to Triple-A last season.

“He’s impressive,” Boone said. “I’ve really been impressed with a lot of our young guys that are kind of knocking on the door, Elmer included in that, about to be big leaguers, feel like they have a chance to be longtime big leaguers. As well as being a talented pitcher, he seems to have a really good way and makeup about him that should serve him well.”

Rodríguez pitched three scoreless innings in his only WBC appearance for his native Puerto Rico.

“It was a great experience to pitch there and obviously close to the same thing you’re going to have here in the bigs,” said Rodríguez, who said his family was in transit to see him face 15-year veteran Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers. “I feel like it just prepared me more and gave me a little bit of getting my feet wet.”

Boone estimated Rodríguez would get at least two starts as the Yankees anticipate the return of Rodón, the left-hander awaiting his season debut coming off left elbow surgery in October. Rodón made his first rehab start last week.

The Yankees decided to put Rodríguez in front of the other starters because it was close to his scheduled Tuesday start in Triple-A. New York is off Thursday, which means right-hander Will Warren is the likely starter Friday night at home against Baltimore.

Boone has said he is hopeful Stanton will be ready to come off the IL as soon as he’s eligible, but won’t commit to a timetable. Neither will the 36-year-old slugger who has dealt with similar issues throughout his career.

“I really don’t have much for you guys,” Stanton said Tuesday. “I’ve got to move around. It’s good that it’s not a high grade, but at the same time, you’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

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