Yankees’ left-hander Carlos Rodón works 4 1/3 scoreless innings in 1st rehab start

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his first rehab start with…

HOUSTON (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his first rehab start with High-A Hudson Valley on Friday night.

Rodón allowed one hit, struck out four and walked one. He threw 43 of his 65 pitches for strikes.

Rodón opened the season on the 15-day injured list as he recovered from left elbow surgery last October. He suffered a setback in late March when he felt tightness in his right hamstring while throwing at the Yankees’ complex in Florida.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game in Houston against the Astros that he thought the 33-year-old left-hander would have a pitch count in the mid-60s.

Rodón is recovering from surgery on Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur. He’s in his fourth year with the Yankees after going 18-9 with 3.09 ERA in 33 starts last season.

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