Wrexham’s bid for promotion to the Premier League dented by loss to Coventry

Wrexham’s unlikely bid to reach the Premier League was dented by a 3-1 loss at Coventry in the second-tier Championship…

Wrexham’s unlikely bid to reach the Premier League was dented by a 3-1 loss at Coventry in the second-tier Championship on Sunday, leaving the Welsh club with Hollywood owners likely needing a final-round win next weekend to get into the playoffs.

Wrexham stayed in sixth place — the fourth and final playoff spot — and only above seventh-place Hull courtesy of a superior goal difference of 1. A point and a place further back is Derby, which completes the trio of teams vying for the final berth in the end-of-season playoffs.

The last round of games takes place next Saturday and Wrexham has the toughest assignment at home to Middlesbrough, which is currently in fourth place and could yet earn automatic promotion.

Hull hosts ninth-place Norwich and Derby is at home to 15th-place Sheffield United.

Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney) since 2021, has achieved an unprecedented three straight promotions and is attempting to play in English soccer’s top division for the first time in its 161-year history.

Coventry, which is heading back to the Premier League as the winner of the Championship, scored in the 80th minute and again in stoppage time to see off Wrexham.

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