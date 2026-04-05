White Sox place outfield Everson Pereira on injured list, recall infielder Tanner Murray

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Everson Pereira on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Everson Pereira on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with a left ankle sprain and recalled infielder Tanner Murray to make his major league debut in Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pereira got hurt Wednesday at Miami. The 24-year-old is batting .250 with one home run, one RBI and three runs scored over five games in his first season with Chicago.

The 26-year-old Murray started at shortstop on Sunday as the White Sox attempted to sweep the Blue Jays in a three-game series for the first time in 10 years and start the season 3-0 at home for the first time since 2004.

Murray was batting .304 in six games with Triple-A Charlotte, with two homers, seven RBIs and six runs scored.

Murray was acquired from Tampa Bay with Pereira in November 2025 for right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gómez and Steven Wilson.

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