White Sox call up another top prospect, selecting Sam Antonacci’s contract from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox called up another top prospect on Wednesday when they selected Sam Antonacci’s contract…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox called up another top prospect on Wednesday when they selected Sam Antonacci’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte, and he made a good first impression.

The 23-year-old Antonacci started at second base in his major league debut and singled leading off the second inning in his first at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays. He made a diving, backhanded stop on Junior Caminero’s RBI grounder in the fifth, and walked and scored in the ninth.

Antonacci said after the White Sox lost 8-3 that playing in the majors was a “dream come true.” He grew up about three hours south of Rate Field in Springfield, the state capital, and had family on hand.

“It means everything,” he said. “They have jobs. It’s a three-hour drive for a lot of them. Just means a lot. The thing I’m most proud of is all the sacrifices that they made and all the money that they’ve spent to help me be in this position today.”

Antonacci was 15 for 48 with two homers and seven RBIs in 14 games with Charlotte. He helped Italy reach the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, starting all six games and hitting a home run in a win over the United States. He is rated by Baseball America as the No. 9 prospect in the organization and No. 93 overall.

Antonacci impressed the White Sox in spring training. It took three weeks to get to the majors because he was learning left field, which is where manager Will Venable plans to use him the most. The organization lacks outfield depth.

His promotion came a day after prized left-hander Noah Schultz debuted against Tampa Bay, going 4 1/3 innings and taking the loss as the Rays beat the White Sox 8-5. Schultz is rated as Chicago’s No. 1 prospect.

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Tyler Gilbert from Charlotte and optioned lefty Brandon Eisert to the minor league club. They designated outfielder Dustin Harris for assignment.

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