White scores twice, Sabaly adds a goal and Whitecaps beat Rapids 3-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Brian White scored twice, including an 85th-minute goal, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Brian White scored twice, including an 85th-minute goal, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Saturday night.

Vancouver (8-1-0) won its fourth straight match and has 24 points, second in the Western Conference behind San Jose (27 points).

The Whitecaps struck early in the seventh minute when Cheikh Sabaly finished from the center of the box off assists from Thomas Müller and Emmanuel Sabbi to make it 1-0.

White doubled the lead in the 23rd minute, scoring from outside the box off an assist from Andrés Cubas to give Vancouver a 2-0 advantage.

Vancouver appeared to extend its lead in the 77th minute, but Bruno Caicedo’s goal was waved off for a handball.

White added insurance in the 85th minute, finishing from the center of the box off an assist from Caicedo, with a secondary assist from Sebastian Berhalter.

The Whitecaps finished with a 20-13 advantage in shots and an 8-3 edge in shots on goal.

Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver, while Zack Steffen recorded five saves for Colorado.

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