What to know about the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

As playoff races were raging down the stretch, Commissioner Gary Bettman pointed out that the NHL in years past has…

As playoff races were raging down the stretch, Commissioner Gary Bettman pointed out that the NHL in years past has had first-round matchups decided on the final day of the season.

Needing until the final day is true once again, and finally all eight series are as the playoffs begin this weekend. A look at the matchups (division and seeding noted):

East: Carolina (Metropolitan 1) vs. Ottawa (wild card 2)

Carolina (53-22-7, 113 points): The Hurricanes are in the postseason for an eighth consecutive year since Rod Brind’Amour took over as coach, and as the top seed in the East they have home-ice advantage through the conference final. Strengths: They have experience, with three trips to the East final over the past eight years and have seven 20-goal scorers led by Seth Jarvis with 32. Weaknesses: Goaltending is still a question mark, as is the reputation the team has developed for being unable to score when the competition gets tougher.

Ottawa (44-27-11, 99 points) The Senators were 15th out of 16 teams in the East on Jan. 25. They won 20 of their next 29 games to clinch a spot. Strengths: Travis Green’s team plays hard, and when Linus Ullmark is on his game in net they can beat anyone. Injuries down the stretch only showed how much organizational depth they have. Weaknesses: Ottawa has taken the seventh-most penalties of any team in the league and is the fourth-worst at killing them off. They also expended a lot of energy making up ground.

Whyno’s pick: Carolina (-175) is a justified favorite based on talent discrepancy but it will be a grind. Hurricanes in six.

East: Pittsburgh (Metropolitan 2) vs. Philadelphia (Metropolitan 3)

Pittsburgh (41-25-16, 98 points): The longshot Penguins are giving the trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang another chance after three years without a postseason berth. Strengths: Erik Karlsson has been great at 35, and rookie coach Dan Muse plays a style that allows his team to score in bunches and turn the tide on opponents quickly. Weaknesses: Defending isn’t the Pens’ strong suit, and neither is their goaltending, so they often need to outscore their problems.

Philadelphia (43-27-12, 98 points): The Flyers have been the NHL’s best team since March 7, going 15-5-1 to make it in for the first time since 2020. Strengths: They can lean on experienced elders like Sean Couturier but are in the playoffs because of young, emerging stars Tyson Foerster, Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov. Weaknesses: Goalie Dan Vladar played a ton down the stretch because he needed to, and he and his many of his teammates are largely new to this kind of pressure.

Whyno’s pick: Pittsburgh (-160) has too many players who have been there, done that and could make a longer-than-expected run. Penguins in five.

East: Buffalo (Atlantic 1) vs. Boston (wild card 1)

Buffalo (50-23-9, 109 points): The Sabres bounced back from losing 18 of their first 29 games to end the longest playoff drought in league history and win the division, with Lindy Ruff becoming the front-runner for coach of the year in the process. Strengths: Unlike last year, the players are accustomed to tight games and winning them instead of folding. Tage Thompson can score from anywhere. Weaknesses: A lack of experience tends to show this time of year and how players respond to playoff hockey will be critical.

Boston (45-27-10, 100 points): Back in the playoffs after a one-year blip, the Bruins relied on 100-point scorer David Pastrnak, goaltender Jeremy Swayman and top defenseman Charlie McAvoy to steady the ship. Strengths: They’re well-coached by Marco Sturm, and Swayman has had an excellent season. Weaknesses: They are a solid if not spectacular team that needs to rely on Pastrnak and the top scorers a little too much.

Whyno’s pick: Buffalo (-190) gets it done after getting pushed to the edge. Sabres in seven.

East: Tampa Bay (Atlantic 2) vs. Montreal (Atlantic 3)

Tampa Bay (50-26-6, 106 points): The Lightning endured injuries to the likes of defensemen Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh to top centers Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, and yet they’re among the Stanley Cup favorites thanks to winger Nikita Kucherov, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and roster depth. Strengths: Vasilevskiy gives them a chance to win every game, and the extended absences have shown why coach Jon Cooper is one of the best. Weaknesses: Hedman has not played since mid-March, and his status in uncertain.

Montreal (48-24-10, 106 points): The Canadiens won eight in a row down the stretch and 15 of their final 21 games, with Cole Caufield becoming the organization’s first 50-goal scorer since 1990 and center Nick Suzuki crashing the MVP race. Strengths: They move the puck extremely well and quickly and can strike at 5 on 5 or the power play. Weaknesses: They will have to prove they can play playoff-style hockey by defending and getting some stops in net.

Whyno’s pick: Tampa Bay (-235) has the pedigree, but Montreal is hot at the right time. Canadiens in six.

West: Colorado (Central 1) vs. Los Angeles (wild card 2)

Colorado (55-16-11, 121 points): The Avalanche have been the NHL’s best team since October and are justifiably the Stanley Cup favorite because of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and a roster with depth that can beat anyone on any given night. Strengths: Colorado has two of the best players on the planet and solved its center depth problem by trading for Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy. Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood have also been a great tandem in net. Weaknesses: It’s hard to sustain this level of success for so long, and there’s a reason no Presidents’ Trophy winner has hoisted the Cup since 2015. It’s not a curse, but it’s difficult.

Los Angeles (35-26-20, 90 points): The Kings rescued their season by firing coach Jim Hiller, promoting D.J. Smith on an interim basis and acquiring Artemi Panarin. Things got dicey before they won seven of nine to get in. Strengths: They play a more organized game since Smith took over, and Panarin has been great. Weaknesses: Their goaltending remains suspect, the penalty kill was among the worst in the league and LA has faltered in the playoffs year after year.

Whyno’s pick: Colorado is a no-brainer. Avalanche in four.

West: Dallas (Central 2) vs. Minnesota (Central 3)

Dallas (50-20-12, 112 points): The Stars won’t have injured center Roope Hintz for at least the first two games and top defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s return timing is also uncertain but Dallas is still stacked. Strengths: Jake Oettinger can be a wall in net, especially in the third period, and winger Mikko Rantanen has shown he’s a proven playoff performer. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnson both scored more than 40 goals. Weaknesses: Injuries may just be too much for Dallas, taking out too many key players against another top team.

Minnesota (46-24-12, 104 points): The Wild are 0-9 in their past nine playoff series and have not advanced past the first round since 2015, though this time they have elite D-man Quinn Hughes after a December trade. Strengths: Top wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy are dominant forces, as is Hughes back on the blue line with Brock Faber. Weaknesses: Depth down the middle at center sticks out like a sore thumb, as does Minnesota’s inconsistent goaltending since the Olympic break in February.

Whyno’s pick: Dallas (-100) is a slight favorite but is banged up at the wrong time for this kind of series. Wild in seven.

West: Vegas (Pacific 1) vs. Utah (wild card 1)

Vegas (39-26-17, 95 points): Firing Bruce Cassidy and hiring John Tortorella with eight games left worked out and then some as the Golden Knights won seven of them to win the Pacific Division. Strengths: The high-end talent of Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner and Mark Stone makes Vegas championship caliber, and this core isn’t far removed from winning the Stanley Cup in 2023. Tortorella cannot be considered anything but a strength, too. Weaknesses: Goaltending is a problem after the fourth-worst team save percentage in the league this season; Carter Hart is likely to be the guy in net.

Utah (43-33-6, 92 points): The Mammoth qualifying in the franchise’s second season in Salt Lake City is cause for celebration, and taking that step shows evidence of GM Bill Armstrong and the front office building a contender. Strengths: Their top forwards are excellent, from captain Clayton Keller and budding young star Logan Cooley to Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka. Mikhail Sergachev is a true No. 1 defenseman who can produce offense. Weaknesses: Like a lot of teams, Utah has relied a lot on its starting goaltender, with Karel Vejmelka starting the most games of anyone at the position in the league.

Whyno’s pick: Vegas (-190) should be able to ride experience into the second round and possibly beyond. Golden Knights in five.

West: Edmonton (Pacific 2) vs. Anaheim (Pacific 2)

Edmonton (41-30-11, 93 points): The back-to-back Western Conference-champion Oilers are back for another run at the Stanley Cup that has eluded Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for so long. McDavid showed why he’s expected to be an MVP finalist by carrying his team down the stretch in Draisaitl’s absence. Strengths: McDavid and Draisaitl are dominant players, and defenseman Evan Bouchard is a point-producing machine. Weaknesses: Bouchard can also be a turnover machine, and goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram are the biggest worry of any contender in the playoffs.

Anaheim (43-33-6, 92 points): The Ducks rode young talent and their white-mustached senior-citizen coach to their first playoff berth since 2018. Top three leading scorers Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke are 22 or younger, with their ages combined not adding up to Joel Quenneville’s 67. Strengths: Goaltender Lukas Dostal is capable of stealing games, No. 1 defenseman Jackson LaCombe is legit and they have veterans who have made deep runs like Chris Kreider and John Carlson. Weaknesses: Anaheim may just not be ready for prime time, having lost more games than it has won since the Olympic break.

Whyno’s pick: Edmonton has been here before and should help teach the young Ducks a lesson. Oilers in five.

My predictions

First round: Colorado sweeps Los Angeles in four games; Minnesota beats Dallas in six; Vegas beats Utah in five; Edmonton beats Anaheim in five.

Second round: Colorado beats Minnesota in five; Vegas beats Edmonton in six.

Conference final: Vegas beats Colorado in seven.

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