Wetherholt homers twice, Brito error lets Cardinals rally for 6-5, 10-inning win over Guardians

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie JJ Wetherholt homered twice, second baseman Juan Brito allowed Masyn Winn’s potential game-ending grounder…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie JJ Wetherholt homered twice, second baseman Juan Brito allowed Masyn Winn’s potential game-ending grounder to bounce into right field and St. Louis stopped a three-game losing streak when it rallied to beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

Wetherholt had his first multi-homer game, going deep for the first time since homering in his debut on opening day. His solo homer off Joey Cantillo tied the score 2-2 in the third and his two-run drive against Erik Sabrowski cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 5-4 in the eighth.

With two outs in the ninth, Winn reached when his two-hopper hit off Brito’s left wrist for just the sixth error by Cleveland this season. Winn advanced on Cade Smith’s wild pitch and scored on Yohel Pozo’s opposite-field double that bounced to the right-center field wall.

Riley O’Brien (2-0) pitched a perfect 10th, stranding automatic runner Chase DeLauter at third when Brito grounded out.

Automatic runner Thomas Saggese advanced to third in the bottom half on a wild pitch by Tim Herrin (0-1) and scored with a headfirst slide, just beating the throw from right fielder Angel Martínez on Nathan Church’s sacrifice fly.

Iván Herrera hit his first home run this season for St. Louis, which improved to 4-0 in extra innings with its seventh comeback win.

José Ramírez hit a first-inning homer off Michael McGreevy and with 288 moved past Bernie Williams and Bobby Bonilla into sole possession of 11th place among switch-hitters.

Cleveland opened a 5-2 lead in the eighth on George Valera’s tiebreaking double and Martínez’s two-run double.

Up next

Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (0-2, 5.74 ERA) goes against St. Louis RHP Dustin May (1-2, 9.45) on Wednesday.

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