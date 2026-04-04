Walk this way: Athletics pitchers issue 13 free passes to set the pace for Astros’ lopsided 11-0 win

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics pitchers were in a giving mood on Saturday as they issued 13 walks in…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics pitchers were in a giving mood on Saturday as they issued 13 walks in their 11-0 loss to the Houston Astros.

Right-hander Luis Morales (0-2) set the pace for the control problems by Athletics pitchers. Morales gave up five runs on eight hits and six walks in only three innings. Relievers Elvis Alvarado, Hogan Harris and Luis Medina each issued two walks. Michael Kelly capped the walk-fest by issuing the final free pass.

In all, five Athletics pitchers threw 200 pitches, including 107 for strikes.

The 13 walks were a significant total but far from a team record.

The A’s walked an Oakland-record 17 batters in a 17-6 loss to the New York Mets on April 14, 2023. It was the second-most in franchise history only behind 18 surrendered by the Philadelphia A’s in 1916.

Houston left fielder Yordan Alvarez was the biggest beneficiary of the generosity by Athletics pitchers with four walks in Saturday’s game. Astros batters reached base 32 times with 18 hits, 13 walks and one hit batter.

The 13 walks were tied for the fifth-most in a game for Astros hitters and tied for the second-most in a nine-inning game.

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