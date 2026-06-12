Phoenix hosts Los Angeles following Ogwumike’s 24-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (6-6, 4-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-10, 3-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (6-6, 4-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-10, 3-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points in the Sparks’ 88-83 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury have gone 3-6 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix gives up 85.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Sparks are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ogwumike averaging 6.4.

Phoenix’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 88.7 points per game, 3.6 more than the 85.1 Phoenix gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won 97-88 in the last matchup on May 22. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 27 points, and Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hamby is averaging 15.1 points and eight rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 90.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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