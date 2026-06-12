Las Vegas plays Minnesota after Wilson’s 32-point performance

Minnesota Lynx (10-2, 6-0 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (9-3, 6-3 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (10-2, 6-0 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (9-3, 6-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Minnesota Lynx after A’ja Wilson scored 32 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 105-89 victory against the Portland Fire.

The Aces are 6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas averages 23.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Chelsea Gray with 6.8.

The Lynx are 6-0 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is second in the WNBA scoring 91.1 points per game while shooting 50.2%.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The Aces and Lynx meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 26.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Miles is averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Lynx. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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