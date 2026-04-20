Vitinha out for PSG until at least the end of the week with right heel inflammation

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain will be without Vitinha at least until the end of the week after the Portugal…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain will be without Vitinha at least until the end of the week after the Portugal midfielder limped off with a right heel injury during a 2-1 loss to Lyon in the French league over the weekend.

PSG said Vitinha is sidelined by an inflammation in his right heel following a knock sustained during the match.

“Vitinha will undergo treatment over the next few days. A further assessment will be carried out at the end of the week,” PSG said.

Despite the loss, PSG remained top of the standings, one point ahead of Lens with a game in hand. But PSG still has to travel to Lens in May, after the league postponed their game on April 11 due to PSG’s involvement in the Champions League.

PSG’s next Ligue 1 match is at home against Nantes on Wednesday. It then travels to Angers on Saturday.

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