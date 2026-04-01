Victoire beat the Goldeneyes 3-0 to clinch a PWHL playoff berth

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Ann-Renée Desbiens made 18 saves, Hayley Scamurra scored twice and the Montreal Victoire beat the Vancouver…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Ann-Renée Desbiens made 18 saves, Hayley Scamurra scored twice and the Montreal Victoire beat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 3-0 on Wednesday night to wrap up a playoff berth in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Desbiens had her sixth shutout of the season to help Montreal (13-4-2-5) win its third consecutive game.

Scamurra opened the scoring on a one-timer at 8:28 of the third period. She and and Maggie Flaherty added empty-netters.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 25 shots for Vancouver (7-1-4-12).

Up next

Victoire: At Ottawa on Friday.

Goldeneyes: At Minnesota on Saturday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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