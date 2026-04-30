Kenyan McDuffie and Janeese Lewis George go toe to toe in DC mayoral debate

Former D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie and Ward 4 Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George squared off in a mayoral Democratic primary debate aired Wednesday night from WUSA9.

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Former D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie and Ward 4 Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George squared off in a mayoral Democratic primary debate aired Wednesday night from WUSA9.

Moderator Lorenzo Hall started the debate by telling viewers and the dozens of Ward 7 residents in the studio that out of the seven candidates running for D.C. mayor, only Lewis George and McDuffie qualified to participate.

The hourlong debate took place at the WUSA9 studio in Ward 3.

The debate had Lewis George arguing leadership means “showing up,” while McDuffie maintained what he has “delivered” to D.C. is more important than his opponent’s campaign promises.

From housing, affordability, public safety, the RFK stadium project to President Donald Trump, the two candidates pointed out they had “shown up,” (said 12 times by Lewis George), or “delivered” (said 32 times by McDuffie).

Lewis was the first to speak. She shared part of her backstory, noting that she’s a third-generation Washingtonian, graduated from D.C. Public Schools and the Howard University School of Law and has experience as an organizer and prosecutor.

“Who do you trust to show up and fight for all of our residents in all eight wards, including Ward 7?” Lewis George said. “Who do you trust to address this affordability crisis where housing and utilities and childcare are too expensive?”

As McDuffie introduced himself to the viewers, he pointed out he was a fourth-generation Washingtonian, describing how he worked for the United States Postal Service after high school before graduating from the University of the District of Columbia and Howard University, then went on to work for D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the Justice Department during the Barack Obama administration and for former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray.

“Leadership isn’t measured by what you say. It’s measured by what you do,” McDuffie said. “I’ve spent 13-and-a-half years at the council, fighting and delivering for residents and I plan to do that as the next mayor of the District of Columbia.”

On housing

On the topic of affordable housing, McDuffie said Lewis George’s five-year housing goal was unrealistic, compared to his plan of 12,000 units by 2030.

“You’re never going to get 72,000 units of housing. It is rhetoric. It is not reality. I’m delivering reality,” McDuffie declared.

Lewis George believes the housing crisis dictates the need for an ambitious mayor, unlike McDuffie’s plan that does not meet the crisis.

“When Marion Barry said that he was going to make sure that all … youth in this city were going to have summer youth jobs, people said it was rhetoric; it was impossible and he made it happen.” Lewis George said.

On public safety, youth crime

Public safety was another point of contention during the debate.

McDuffie once again voiced his support for juvenile curfews as a “temporary means” to stop “hemorrhaging.”

“Doing nothing allows hundreds of kids to descend on areas like the Navy Yard where they risk their own safety and they put others at risk as well,” McDuffie said. “I’m not going to wait for a tragedy to happen in the Navy Yard or the Wharf or U Street — anywhere else.”

Lewis George acknowledged she “voted for the curfew tool” before D.C. was “federally occupied.”

“Using these tools when we have ICE in our city, when we have federal law enforcement troops in our city,” Lewis George said. “We are creating a very real risk of harm to our Black youth in this city and to all of our families in this city.”

Both candidates called for more expanded youth services and programming and pointed out the role of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation in providing safe and accessible spaces for young people across all eight wards.

McDuffie said he would provide funds for the Metropolitan Police Department to have 1,000 new officers and “boost morale by decreasing overtime,” which he said would save the city money while helping with officer burnout.

“Way too many of them are leaving because of burnout, and that’s a problem. We don’t need to collaborate with ICE or (Homeland Security) and we don’t need the National Guard here,” McDuffie said.

Lewis George said as mayor, she would make sure “officers are not doing the jobs that they don’t need to be doing.”

“Empowering our crisis responders to respond to mental health crimes, and allowing DPW and DDOT to handle traffic enforcement and traffic safety. It means making sure … we have an accredited crime lab that actually works, and that when a crime happens, the 911 call center works and can get people there dispatched quickly,” she said.

The candidates both answered questions directly from Ward 7 voters on specifics, including economic growth and the benefits that their proposed policies would bring to the ward.

The primary election will be held on June 16, with early voting opening on June 8. Five other candidates will appear on the ballot.

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