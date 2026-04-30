Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Hawks NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With tons of elimination games in the NBA and NHL postseasons tonight, now is a perfect time to sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Choose between a $20 bonus and a $100 deposit match to make your first entries after you click here and sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus

Getting started with Sleeper is a streamlined process. By applying the promotional code below during registration, eligible new Sleeper customers unlock their choice of promotional value before the games start.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choice of a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Confirmed On April 30, 2026

Meeting standard age requirements and residing in a participating state are the baseline parameters for entry. Once registered, the math is simple. You can either deposit a minimum of $10 to instantly unlock a flat $20 bonus, or you can leverage the 100% deposit match to double your initial bankroll up to $100. By optimizing your initial capital, you can immediately begin targeting the highly anticipated matchups tonight.

Sleeper NBA Projections Tonight

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 27.7 29.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 26.0 27.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 28.7 26.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 25.4 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 28.3 25.5

At the top of the board, Nikola Jokić carries a points over/under of 29.5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite averaging 25.4 points per game this postseason, a heavier offensive burden is expected for the elite center. He will not be alone in volume; his teammate Jamal Murray features a 26.5 points prop, indicating an expectation for high-scoring output in a highly competitive matchup.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson presents an intriguing value against the Atlanta Hawks. Brunson has operated as the offensive engine for the Knicks, logging a massive 28.2 PPG coming off 39 in Game 5. With his over/under line currently set slightly below his average at 26.5, he represents a statistically favorable focal point for Sleeper entries tonight.

Finally, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers clash features two highly efficient scorers. Jaylen Brown’s prop is set at 26.5, sitting just above his 25.8 postseason PPG average, requiring him to marginally outperform his baseline. Conversely, Tyrese Maxey will anchor the Philadelphia offense with a prop line of 25.5 points, practically mirroring his 25.6 PPG postseason output.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Action

The opportunities tonight extend beyond the basketball court. For users looking to diversify their Sleeper entries, the Stanley Cup Playoffs offer a pair of compelling Western Conference matchups. You can seamlessly apply your Sleeper bonus funds across both the NBA and NHL slates to maximize your daily projections.

Stars vs. Wild

Oilers vs. Ducks

Activate Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

Unlocking your welcome bonus requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. First, users will need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal verification information. Crucially, the Sleeper promo code WTOP is required during sign-up to validate your account for the welcome rewards.

Once your account is registered, you must choose your preferred bonus structure using one of the available secure deposit methods. Because users must choose between the $20 bonus or the $100 deposit match—you do not receive both—your initial deposit strategy is critical. If you prefer a quick return, depositing the minimum $10 will activate the $20 flat bonus.

However, if you opt for the deposit match, keep in mind that your very first deposit is what will be matched by Sleeper. Do not make a $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched. To extract the maximum mathematical value from this promotion, making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you receive the full $100 deposit match. You have the flexibility to fund your account as you see fit; for example, you could deposit $50 and get exactly $50 matched, giving you $100 in total funds right out of the gate.

With your deposit matched or your bonus secured, your account is fully optimized for the April 30 slate.