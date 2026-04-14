Usyk calls kickboxer Verhoeven a dangerous opponent and predicts Joshua would beat Fury

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk offered an explanation Tuesday for why he’s giving kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven a shot at…

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk offered an explanation Tuesday for why he’s giving kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven a shot at his WBC heavyweight title.

“One time I want to do what I want,” the 39-year-old Usyk said at a news conference.

The undefeated Ukrainian’s WBA and IBF belts won’t be on the line when he faces the 37-year-old Dutch kickboxer in a 12-round bout on May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Usyk, who hasn’t fought since a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last July, said “a lot of people” have asked why he’s fighting a novice, while the likes of Agit Kabayel — the WBC interim champion — wait in the wings.

“(Verhoeven’s) a great guy, a dangerous guy,” said Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs). “A lot of time I do what other people (demand). I say OK, OK, OK — now, I do what I (want).”

Verhoeven says Usyk ‘will go down’

The 6-foot-5 Verhoeven won his only bout as a boxer, which was in 2014. He was a longtime heavyweight kickboxing champion.

He was asked how he’ll accomplish what no other pro boxer has been able to do — beat Usyk.

“I’m going to bring kickboxing angles, bring a different type of puzzle,” Verhoeven said. “I’m a big unit. I’m like 125 kilos (265 lbs).”

Usyk, a former cruiserweight champion, fights at under 230 lbs and has beaten an array of larger opponents, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

“When I land my best punch on him, of course he will go down,” Verhoeven said. “He’s like a built-up cruiserweight. I’m like a naturally born heavyweight. So, that’s a big difference. That’s what’s going to happen if I land my best shot clean, and if not we’re just going to win.”

Usyk responded: “We’ll see.”

Earlier in the session, Usyk had said “size doesn’t matter” and that he just needs to train and eat.

“Hard training and good pasta — good pasta, double portion. It’s magic,” he said.

Verhoeven also name-dropped British action star Jason Statham as “one of the people that initiated this opportunity, so super thankful to him.”

Usyk says Joshua would beat Fury

Usyk was asked what will happen if Fury and Joshua finally meet in the ring: “AJ win. It’s the future undisputed champion.”

Fury returned from his latest retirement to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov in a unanimous decision victory Saturday before calling out Joshua, who was seated ringside, to fight him next.

Joshua didn’t commit on Saturday but told Netflix that “contracts will be sent over. You’ll probably see us in the ring.”

Eddie Hearn, who is Joshua’s promoter, said Tuesday that he’s optimistic a deal will be reached for a fight later this year.

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