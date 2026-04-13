USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 16 UCF (20-12); No. 23 NC State (24-12). Others receiving votes: NC State (24-12) 74; UCF (20-12)…

Dropped out: No. 16 UCF (20-12); No. 23 NC State (24-12).

Others receiving votes: NC State (24-12) 74; UCF (20-12) 49; Jacksonville St. (29-8) 33; Miami (27-9) 15; Tennessee (24-12) 14; California Baptist (29-7) 13; Missouri St. (24-10) 6; Wake Forest (24-13) 5; Kentucky (25-10) 4; UC Santa Barbara (22-11) 3; LSU (22-15) 2; UTSA (25-11) 2; Vanderbilt (21-16) 2; Dallas Baptist (21-15) 1; Liberty (25-10) 1.

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