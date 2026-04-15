USA Surfing regains status as national governing body in time for leadup to LA Olympics

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee recognized USA Surfing as the official national governing body for the sport in America…

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee recognized USA Surfing as the official national governing body for the sport in America on Wednesday, ending a multiyear saga that included the corporation’s decertification and an attempt by U.S. Ski and Snowboard to take over.

The USOPC approved USA Surfing’s application effective June 1, declaring the federation was financially stable and ready to guide the sport into the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

“USA Surfing’s new leadership and new approach has made this moment possible,” said USOPC chair Gene Sykes.

According to USA Surfing’s own application, it voluntarily agreed to decertify in December 2021 after a USOPC audit made “many negative findings” related to the NGB’s finances.

USA Surfing said last June it had secured a multimillion-dollar endowment to secure its finances, a key moment in what had become a contentious battle between the NGB and U.S. Ski and Snowboard, which is led by former World Surf League CEO Sophie Goldschmidt and was seeking to become the governing body for the summer sport.

USSS withdrew its application in November, saying in a news release that USA Surfing “chose public attacks and uninformed legal threats instead of constructive dialogue and engagement” as the two organizations bickered over who would oversee the sport.

The USOPC also certified USA Lacrosse as the NGB for that sport leading into LA, where the sport will be on the Olympic program for the first time as a medal sport since 1908.

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