UConn-Michigan Betting Promos: Best Sportsbook Bonuses for the NCAAM Title Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want to build your bankroll for the NCAAM National Championship, there are multiple UConn-Michigan betting promos to take advantage of. On Monday night, bettors can use DraftKings, bet365, FanDuel and other sportsbook apps to bet on the anticipated matchup in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Below, we explain some of the UConn-Michigan betting promos available to new customers. Register on the following apps to unlock $1,000s worth of bonuses.

UConn-Michigan Betting Promos and Odds

Bet Type UConn Huskies Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-104) -6.5 (-116) Moneyline +249 -313 Total Points Over 144.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110)

Handicapping this matchup comes down to trusting elite offense or lockdown defense. The Michigan Wolverines are laying the chalk here as 6.5-point favorites, which makes sense given their heavy -313 moneyline price. Their attack is spearheaded by Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara.

On the flip side, the UConn Huskies are very live +249 underdogs. UConn relies heavily on Tarris Reed Jr., who is an absolute monster inside. I’m placing my bets carefully here, weighing Michigan’s explosive pace against UConn’s defensive grit to see where the real value lies on that 144.5 total.

Get in your wagers on this matchup by using these UConn-Michigan betting promos. After using a welcome offer, you’ll find profit boosts, free contests and other perks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Score $200 in Bonus Bets

Place your first $5 bet on the NCAAM title game using this DraftKings promo. Win or lose, you’ll be awarded with $200 in bonus bets. It comes as separate $25 bonus bets, so you can split it up for several wagers on UConn and Michigan. And be sure to opt-in to the Mystery Boost to increase your winnings by up to 100%.

Bet365 Bonus Code Releases $365 NCAAB Bonus

A simply $10 wager with the bet365 bonus code will result in a guaranteed $365 bonus. In addition to this instant bonus, you’ll find multiple same-game parlay boosts for the matchup on Monday night. Get in your pre-game bets before tip at 8:50 pm ET. Then, follow along to place live wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts

The Caesars Sportsbook promo allows new users to double their winnings. Place a $1 wager to release (10) 100% profit boosts. These boosts can be applied to bets up to $25. There are other boosts for specific markets. For example, you can take UConn to win the first half and game at +425.

theScore Bet Promo: Use $1,000 First-Bet Reset

Place a confident wager on the game with theScore Bet promo. Start by betting up to $1,000 on any market. If it happens to lose, you’ll receive a bonus refund to use toward a different sport this week. The refund is awarded as five separate bonus bets, so each one will be 20% of your initial loss.

BetMGM Promo Code Activates $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

New customers can use a BetMGM promo code to make a hefty wager or win a bonus. In most states, you’ll have a $1,500 first bet. Make a substantial bet on UConn vs. Michigan and get a bonus refund after a loss. In NJ, PA, MI, and WV, win your first $10 bet to score a $150 bonus.

FanDuel Promo: Claim 10X$300 Back in Bonus Bets

To wrap up the UConn-Michigan betting promos, the FanDuel welcome offer lasts for 10 days. Start by placing a bet up to $300 on the championship game and get bonus bets back after a loss. You’ll be able to do this for ten days in a row, meaning the maximum reward is $3,000.