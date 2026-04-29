Turner leads Phillies against the Giants after 4-hit outing

San Francisco Giants (13-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-19, fifth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (13-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-19, fifth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -145, Giants +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the San Francisco Giants after Trea Turner’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 6-10 in home games and 10-19 overall. The Phillies are 7-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco has a 6-7 record in road games and a 13-16 record overall. The Giants are 12-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has a .298 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has four doubles and four home runs. Turner is 10 for 41 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Giants with a .315 batting average, and has three doubles, two triples, six walks and eight RBIs. Jung Hoo Lee is 15 for 38 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .215 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.56 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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