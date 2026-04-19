Toklomati and Vargas score goals, Kahlina has 7 saves as Charlotte beats NYCFC 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas scored, Kristijan Kahlina had seven saves and Charlotte beat New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas scored, Kristijan Kahlina had seven saves and Charlotte beat New York City 2-1 on Saturday night.

Charlotte defender Tim Ream was substituted at the start of the second half. Ream is a projected starter on the U.S. team preparing for the World Cup.

“Tim felt something after about 30 minutes of the game, just in his groin,” Charlotte coach Dean Smith said. “He managed to get through it but we didn’t want to risk it in the second half.”

Smith said Ream is questionable for Wednesday’s game against Orlando.

Charlotte (4-2-2) had lost 2-1 to Nashville in its previous game, ending a four-game unbeaten streak.

NYCFC (3-3-2),winless in four straight, had 57% possession and outshot Charlotte 23-8.

Matt Freese had two saves for New York City.

New York City had 10 shots before Charlotte attempted its first when Toklomati poked home a first-touch finish from just outside the 6-yard box to open the scoring in the 54th minute.

Vargas took a cross from Pep Biel and slipped a shot from the edge the penalty area inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

Nicolas Fernandez scored a goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

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