Tigers’ Casey Mize exits vs. Braves with groin tightness and Javier Báez leaves with foot injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize and center fielder Javier Báez both left Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss…

ATLANTA (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize and center fielder Javier Báez both left Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves because of injuries.

Mize exited in the third inning with right groin tightness.

“It was kind of a gradual tightening,” Mize said. “We did some tests between innings and felt good enough to go back out there, but it just never really went away.”

The right-hander covered first base on a ground ball to first baseman Spencer Torkelson and recorded the out, then met with trainers on the field before leaving. There was no collision at first base.

In the fifth, Báez left with an injured right foot that he suffered on a groundout to shortstop. Báez was trying to beat a high throw to first base, hit the bag awkwardly with his left foot and then his right foot folded under his leg as he fell. He was carted off after being evaluated but was not placed in an air cast.

Báez said he turned his ankle after getting stuck in the dirt trying to avoid the tag. He will have an MRI Wednesday and said his ankle felt better after he got treatment during the game. He was not using crutches in the clubhouse.

Mize threw 34 pitches and left the game trailing 1-0. He was replaced by Brant Hurter, who gave up a sacrifice fly that scored a run charged to Mize.

Mize allowed three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out three in 2 1/3 innings. He entered having given up one run or fewer in four of his five starts, and Tuesday’s short outing increased his ERA to 2.90.

Mize was an All-Star with the Tigers last season, when he went 14-6 with a 3.86 ERA.

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