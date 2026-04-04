Tigers’ offense erupts with four home runs in 11-6 victory over the Cardinals

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling hit two-run homers and drove in three runs apiece, and…

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling hit two-run homers and drove in three runs apiece, and the Detroit Tigers powered their way to an 11-6, rain-shortened victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The game was called after 8 1/3 innings following a 40-minute rain delay.

Gleyber Torres added a solo shot for the Tigers, who had only two home runs in their first seven games.

The game was delayed with one out in the ninth because of inclement weather. The field was deemed unplayable after the delay.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty was charged with five runs in four-plus innings. He allowed three hits and four walks and hit three other batters with pitches.

Brant Hurter (1-0) picked up the win with one inning of scoreless relief.

Jordan Walker had three hits, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs to carry St. Louis’ offense. Cardinals starter Dustin May (0-2) gave up seven runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Carpenter’s home run capped the Tigers’ three-run first inning. McKinstry’s homer highlighted Detroit’s three-run fourth as the Tigers built a 7-1 lead.

The Cardinals scored five runs in the fifth, topped off by Walker’s 459-foot blast to left-center field.

McKinstry’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning gave Detroit an 8-6 lead. Torres led off the seventh with his opposite-field homer and Vierling homered with two out in the eighth.

Up Next

Justin Verlander (0-1, 12.27) was scheduled to make his first start at Comerica Park in a Tigers uniform since Aug. 20, 2017, on Sunday night but he was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with left hip inflammation. RHP Keider Montero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take his spot in the rotation. Montero will be opposed by RHP Kyle Leahy (0-1, 7.20) in the finale of the three-game series.

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