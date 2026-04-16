Tigers extend win streak to 6 by rallying in 9th for rain-delayed 10-9 victory over Royals

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene doubled home two runs to tie the score with two outs in the ninth inning,…

DETROIT (AP) — Riley Greene doubled home two runs to tie the score with two outs in the ninth inning, and Colt Keith followed with the winning single as the streaking Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 10-9 on Thursday in a wild game delayed twice by rain.

Dillon Dingler launched a two-run homer and Greene finished with three hits for the Tigers, who squandered a five-run lead but recovered to win their sixth straight following a five-game skid.

Salvador Perez drove in four for the Royals, including a three-run homer to cap a six-run seventh that gave them an 8-6 lead. Vinnie Pasquantino also went deep, his first homer this season, and Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and scored three times.

Kansas City has dropped four in a row, all by one run, and seven of nine.

After the start was pushed back 65 minutes due to rain, wet weather caused another delay that lasted 46 minutes in the seventh.

With the Tigers trailing 9-7 in the ninth, Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff single and reliever Lucas Erceg (0-1) walked Kevin McGonigle after a successful ABS challenge.

Two outs later, both runners scored when Greene doubled to right field on a full-count changeup. Keith then singled to right on a 1-0 changeup, sending Greene home with the winning run.

Connor Seabold (1-0) got four outs for the win, allowing just Pasquantino’s solo homer that made it 9-7 in the top of the ninth.

Up next

RHP Michael Wacha (2-0, 0.43 ERA) starts Friday night for Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. RHP Cam Schlittler (2-1, 2.49) pitches for New York.

RHP Casey Mize (1-1, 3.94 ERA) gets the ball Friday night for Detroit in the opener of a four-game series at Fenway Park. LHP Ranger Suarez (1-1, 5.02) goes for Boston.

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