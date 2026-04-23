Thunder’s Jalen Williams leaves Game 2 against Suns with left hamstring injury

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams left in the third quarter Wednesday night against the Phoenix…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams left in the third quarter Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns with a left hamstring injury.

Williams missed a contested layup, took a few steps, then clutched his leg. Oklahoma City went on to win 120-107 for a 2-0 series lead.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault did not clarify Williams’ status after the game, though the team announced Thursday that Williams has a Grade 1 strain and would be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

Phoenix hosts Game 3 on Saturday.

“Any assumption about time missed is this hypothetical at this point, so I’m not going to comment on that,” Daigneault said.

Williams, an All-Star in 2024-25, averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in last year’s NBA Finals win over the Indiana Pacers. He was a third-team All-NBA selection and second-team All-Defense.

He followed his breakout season with an injury-plagued campaign. He played just 33 games in the regular season, missing 19 games at the beginning of the season as he recovered from offseason surgery on his right wrist, then 30 more with a right hamstring injury.

He returned late in the regular season and said he felt healthy heading into the first-round series. His play showed it. In Game 1, he scored 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting in Oklahoma City’s 119-84 victory.

He made his first six shots and had 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field when he left Game 2.

“I thought he was playing great, obviously,” Daigneault said. “He was on the gas, he had great force, got really good shots, got some good shots for his teammates.”

If Williams is unable to play or his time is limited, Ajay Mitchell likely would step in. Mitchell played sparingly during last year’s title run, but the second-year guard from Belgium averaged 13.6 points and 3.6 assists this season. He was selected for the Rising Stars Showcase during All-Star Weekend, but did not play because of an abdominal strain.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said Mitchell is ready for an increased role either way.

“He is very even-keeled, like, on and off the court,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He’s just a guy that is always in the moment. He’s never too high, never too low, and it allows him to sustain a certain level of play and performance.”

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