Thunder play the Clippers, seek 7th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (63-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-38, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (63-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (41-38, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Thunder take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 24-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Thunder have gone 40-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 114.0 points per game the Clippers score are 6.7 more points than the Thunder allow (107.3). The Thunder average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Clippers allow.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 122-101 on Dec. 19. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is shooting 55.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points and 6.5 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 124.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

Thunder: Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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