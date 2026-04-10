theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Secure $1,000 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA Games Friday (April 10)

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on any NBA and MLB game for today, along with the second day of the Masters.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA, MLB, Masters Bonus

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets tip off, we put a lot of stock in understanding exactly what your welcome offer entails. Review the details below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all participating legal online sports betting states, the sportsbook is offering a high-value $1,000 Bet Reset. To participate, simply place your first cash wager on any market—such as tonight’s matchup between the Timberwolves and the Rockets—and get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,000.

No opt-in is required for this promotion. You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to qualify; you can bet any amount you are comfortable with and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. If your bet does lose, your account will be credited within 72 hours of the wager settling. To maximize utility, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, which must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

NBA Odds, Preview via theScore Bet

If you are planning to use your welcome offer on this Western Conference clash, here are the current consensus odds and betting lines for the game:

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (+340) / Houston Rockets (-455)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+340) / Houston Rockets (-455) Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves +10.5 (-110) / Houston Rockets -10.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves +10.5 (-110) / Houston Rockets -10.5 (-110) Total: 221.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 10, 2026. Odds are subject to change.

When looking at the statistical breakdown to find the smartest angle, the 10.5-point spread favoring Houston is heavily influenced by the Rockets’ ability to control the glass. Houston boasts a stellar 54.8% total rebound percentage compared to Minnesota’s 50.3%. The Rockets also dominate the offensive boards, pulling down 15.0 offensive rebounds per game (34.7% offensive rebounding percentage), which dwarfs Minnesota’s 11.1 per game (25.7%). Overall, Houston holds a slight edge in team net rate as well, sitting at 4.4 compared to Minnesota’s 3.9.

Despite being heavy underdogs, the Timberwolves possess the offensive efficiency to keep the game competitive. Minnesota actually averages more points per game (117.6) than Houston (114.8) and shoots the ball slightly better from both the field (48.0% compared to Houston’s 47.7%) and from beyond the arc (37.0% vs. 36.7%). The Timberwolves also play at a faster pace (100.5) than the Rockets (96.0). If Minnesota can hit their shots and limit Houston’s second-chance opportunities, covering the 10.5-point spread presents a very compelling betting value.

How to Activate the theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started and find some value before this matchup tips off in Eastern Time tonight? Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer: