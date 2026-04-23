theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 NBA Playoffs Bonus, Including Knicks vs. Hawks

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As the NBA Postseason action continues tonight with three games on the schedule, new users can redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP to get started. By claiming this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the NBA games today, new theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a generous $1,000 Bet Reset.

This primary promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks take the court for their 2025 NBA Postseason matchup, eligible bettors can easily get up to speed on the platform’s welcome bonus. Here is a quick overview of the sign-up offer you can activate for the games on April 23:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 23rd, 2026

For users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, new theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a single, highly valuable offer: a $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you simply place a first cash wager on any game or market available. If your wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000. It does stand to reason that you do not need to wager the full $1,000 to find value; you can bet whatever amount you wish (under $1,000) and still receive the 100% match in bonus bets if it comes up short. Should your first bet on the Knicks or Hawks lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the wager settles as a loss. We put a lot of stock in managing bonus capital efficiently, so note that this refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, and they must be used within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet NBA Bonus Today

Take advantage of your promotional offers by checking out the latest consensus odds for today’s postseason action:

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Knicks -1.5 / Hawks +1.5 | Total: O/U 216.5

Knicks -1.5 / Hawks +1.5 | Total: O/U 216.5 Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nuggets -1.5 / Timberwolves +1.5 | Total: O/U 234.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 23, 2026.

If you place a $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Denver Nuggets (-130), a winning bet would net you $7.69 in profit. Conversely, backing the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+110), with $10 yields an $11.00 profit. A standard $10 spread bet at typical -110 odds will win you $9.09. For those utilizing the $1,000 Bet Reset offer, a $1,000 winning wager on the Nuggets’ moneyline pays out $769.23 in profit. A $1,000 longshot bet on the underdog Timberwolves would secure $1,100.00, while a standard $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds nets $909.09.

If you are looking to utilize your welcome bonus or place a few side wagers, the individual player prop market is loaded with high-upside opportunities for the games tonight. Below is a breakdown of the lines for some of tonight’s biggest stars across points, assists, rebounds, and three-pointers made (3PM).

Player Team Points (O/U) Assists (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) 3PM (O/U) Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves 28.5 4.5 5.5 2.5 Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets 27.5 9.5 13.5 1.5 Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets 27.5 6.5 4.5 2.5 Jalen Brunson New York Knicks 26.5 6.5 3.5 2.5 Jalen Johnson Atlanta Hawks 21.5 7.5 10.5 1.5 Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks 20.5 2.5 11.5 1.5 Julius Randle Minnesota Timberwolves 18.5 4.5 6.5 1.5 CJ McCollum Atlanta Hawks 18.5 3.5 2.5 2.5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker Atlanta Hawks 18.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets 16.5 2.5 5.5 1.5

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference clash between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you successfully lock in your promotion for the April 23 postseason action, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Search for and download theScore Bet app on your compatible mobile device. Register an Account: Create a new user profile by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You must enter this code to ensure you are eligible to claim the welcome offer. Make a Deposit and Wager: Make an initial deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Following that, simply place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet.

You can risk any amount up to $1,000 on this first bet. If your wager happens to lose, the offer will officially activate and cover your stake with a 100% refund in bonus bets, providing a perfect safety net for your opening postseason play.