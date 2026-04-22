theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 NBA Bonus for Magic-Pistons, Suns-Thunder

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As the 2025 Postseason rolls on, new customers can elevate their bankroll ahead of the two NBA playoff games tonight. By locking in theScore Bet promo code WTOP, you gain access to a highly lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset.







If your first cash wager loses, you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000. We put a lot of stock in bankroll protection during the playoffs, and this flexible offer can be deployed on tonight’s 07:00 PM EDT tip-off between Detroit and Orlando, or any other NBA game on the board this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Bonus Tonight

Before we dive into the consensus odds and pinpoint the smart money for tonight’s 07:00 PM EDT matchup, let’s break down exactly what you are getting with this sign-up bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 22nd, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers across all legal states where the platform is available, the setup is incredibly straightforward. You don’t need to navigate complex opt-ins. Simply place your first cash wager on the Magic, the Pistons, or any other available market. If that initial bet falls short, theScore Bet steps in and refunds 100% of your wager in bonus bets, up to that $1,000 ceiling.

You aren’t forced to fire the full $1,000 to qualify—you can scale your first bet to whatever smaller amount suits your unit sizing and still get your full stake back in bonus bets if it loses. If your ticket doesn’t cash, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. It is paid out as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your eligible first wager. Keep in mind, you have a seven-day window to deploy these bonus bets before they expire, giving you plenty of time to hunt for the next longshot or value spot on the betting slate.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Pistons vs. Magic

Before locking in your action, it is essential to read the market and understand the prices. Here are the latest consensus odds for tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown:

Moneyline: Detroit Pistons -400 | Orlando Magic +300

Detroit Pistons -400 | Orlando Magic +300 Point Spread: Detroit Pistons -8.5 (-115) | Orlando Magic +8.5 (-105)

Detroit Pistons -8.5 (-115) | Orlando Magic +8.5 (-105) Total: Over 218.5 (-105) | Under 218.5 (-115)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 22, 2026, at 11:45 AM EDT.

Understanding your potential return on investment is critical when maximizing the value of your chosen welcome offer. If you play it safe and lay a $10 wager on the heavily favored Pistons’ moneyline (-400), a Detroit victory nets you a meager $2.50 in profit. Conversely, taking a swing on the underdog Magic moneyline (+300) with that same $10 returns a solid $30 profit if Orlando pulls the upset. For those aiming for higher stakes—perhaps maximizing the $1,000 Bet Reset—a successful $1,000 moneyline wager on Detroit yields $250, while backing Orlando outright would secure a massive $3,000 payout.

Looking at the spread, a $10 bet on Detroit to cover the -8.5 at -115 odds wins $8.70, whereas $10 on Orlando +8.5 (-105) nets $9.52. Scale that up to a $1,000 wager, and a winning Pistons ticket yields $869.57 in profit compared to a $952.38 payout on the Magic.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting into the action and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s clash is an incredibly straightforward process. If you are ready to fade the public or back the data-driven insights above, follow these steps to secure your offer:

Download and Register: First, download theScore Bet app to your preferred mobile device. Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is the key to locking in your $1,000 Bet Reset. Activate Your Offer: Following your account verification and promo code entry, make a qualifying deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. From there, simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on the Pistons vs. Magic matchup, or any other market at theScore Bet, to officially trigger the promotion.

With your account funded and your smart wager locked in for tonight’s 07:00 PM EDT tip-off, you have a premier sportsbook bonus providing elite bankroll protection in your corner.