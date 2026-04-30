theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 NBA Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, Any NBA Playoff Game

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The NBA Postseason action continues on tonight, as the Knicks hit the road with a chance to close out Hawks at 07:00 PM ET. New customers can elevate the excitement by taking advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of this game, or any other NBA playoff game. By utilizing the theScore Bet promo code WTOP, eligible users can claim a lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.







This premier offer is available to users in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates. Whether you are backing New York or Atlanta in tonight’s pivotal Eastern Conference clash, this promotion gives you tremendous betting flexibility, as it can be used for today’s matchups as well as any NBA game this week or throughout this round of the playoffs.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bet Reset Offer

Before the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks tip off their pivotal NBA Postseason clash, make sure you are equipped with the best signup bonus available in the market. Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and we put a lot of stock in finding promos that offer true flexibility.

Here is a complete breakdown of the welcome offer currently available to new users:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 30th, 2026

For all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, new theScore Bet customers receive a highly flexible $1,000 Bet Reset. No opt-in is required to participate. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—whether it is a moneyline pick for the Hawks or a player prop for the Knicks—and if that bet loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate. Savvy bettors know you can scale your risk; you can bet any lesser amount you wish and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if it loses. If your qualifying wager falls short, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of settlement, arriving as five separate bonus bets that are each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of time to hunt for your next value play.

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview via theScore Bet

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Knicks -2.5 (-110) / Hawks +2.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 213.5

Knicks -2.5 (-110) / Hawks +2.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 213.5 Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Celtics -5.5 (-115) / 76ers +5.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 212.5

Celtics -5.5 (-115) / 76ers +5.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 212.5 Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nuggets -5.5 (-115) / Timberwolves +5.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 225.5

Odds are sourced from theScore and are accurate as of April 30, 2026.

Understanding the payouts at consensus odds is key to building a bankroll. If you plan to use your welcome bonus on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Nuggets (-238), a $10 bet yields $4.20 in profit, while a $1,000 bet brings back $420.17. Conversely, backing the biggest longshot on the board, the Timberwolves (+200), turns a $10 wager into $20 in profit, and a maximum $1,000 bet nets $2,000. For a standard point spread bet at -110 odds, a $10 wager pays out $9.09 in profit, whereas risking $1,000 returns $909.09.

How to Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

With the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks getting ready to face off, setting up your account and claiming your welcome bonus is a smart, calculated move. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready for tip-off:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download theScore Bet app. Register Your Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, date of birth, and email, to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You must enter this exact code to ensure your account is flagged for the welcome offer. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Following your download, registration, and entry of promo code WTOP, simply make an initial deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Then, place your first real cash wager—up to $1,000—on any market available at theScore Bet.

If your bet on tonight’s NBA Postseason action happens to lose, your account will automatically be credited with matching bonus bets equal to your initial stake, allowing you to get right back into the market.