theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 NBA Bonus for Heat-Hornets, Blazers-Suns

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As the NBA Play-In Tournament tips off tonight, new theScore Bet customers can unlock a massive welcome bonus by using the theScore Bet promo code WTOP. The purpose of this article is to clearly explain how new users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the NBA games today.







By using theScore Bet promo code WTOP, you gain access to a lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset. This primary promotion allows new theScore Bet customers to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This offer is available to users in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Games

Getting set up with theScore Bet ahead of the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament is simple. Before the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat take the court at 07:30 PM EDT, review the promotional details below to ensure you secure the right welcome bonus before tip-off.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in maximizing your initial bankroll, and new theScore Bet customers in all participating legal sports betting states can claim this $1,000 Bet Reset without any complicated opt-in required.

Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game, and if that wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. It does stand to reason that you do not have to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any smaller amount you wish and still receive your exact stake back in bonus bets if your prediction falls short. Should your initial wager lose, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours, divided equally into five bonus bets (each valued at 20% of your eligible wager). These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt to keep the action going throughout the tournament.

Use theScore Bet NBA Bonus Today

Miami Heat (+5.5) at Charlotte Hornets (-5.5) | Total: O/U 229.5

| Total: O/U 229.5 Portland Trail Blazers (+3.5) at Phoenix Suns (-3.5) | Total: O/U 216.5

Odds provided by theScore and are accurate as of April 14, 2026.

To understand the market pricing, let’s break down the math. If you wager $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Hornets (-227), you would win $4.41 in profit. Conversely, backing the heaviest underdog, the Heat (+190), with $10 yields a $19.00 profit. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds nets $9.09. For users maximizing the $1,000 Bet Reset, a $1,000 bet on Charlotte’s moneyline returns $440.53 in profit. A $1,000 longshot bet on Miami winning outright nets $1,900, while a $1,000 wager on any standard -110 spread nets $909.09.

How to Activate the theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets tip off on April 14, 2026, is a quick and straightforward process. To get started and secure your analytical edge, simply follow these steps:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Create and register your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This code is strictly required to activate the welcome offer. Fund and Wager: Make a qualifying deposit to fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Then, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

If this initial wager loses, the $1,000 Bet Reset will automatically trigger, refunding your exact stake in bonus bets so you can get right back to finding value on the board.