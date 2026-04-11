theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Yankees-Rays, MLB Games, Masters Today

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Masters continues on and with a bunch of MLB games in store for today, new theScore Bet customers can elevate their betting portfolio by utilizing the theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This generous welcome offer gives savvy bettors a massive advantage ahead of the next slate of MLB games.







By unlocking a $1,000 Bet Reset, new theScore Bet customers can wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of the stake back in bonus bets if it settles as a loss. Available to users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates, this safety net can be applied directly to any MLB or Masters bet today.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before locking in your action on the April 11, 2026 matchup between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, make sure you have the necessary details to extract maximum value from your welcome bonus. Whether you are trusting Fried’s arm to suppress the Rays’ bats or backing Martinez to pull off an upset, this offer provides a highly mathematically sound safety net for your initial wager.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

Available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, this promotion is exclusively designed for new theScore Bet customers looking to get an edge on the April 11 matchup. To capitalize on this value, simply place your first cash wager on any available market—whether you are backing the 8-5 Yankees or the 6-7 Rays.

If your initial bet loses, the sportsbook will step in and refund 100% of your wager in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. No opt-in is required to activate this safety net. It does stand to reason that maximizing the offer requires a $1,000 wager, but you absolutely do not need to risk the full limit to participate; you can bet any smaller amount you are comfortable with and still receive a full 100% refund in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

If your first wager does happen to settle as a loss, the bet reset kicks in automatically. Instead of returning as a single, restrictive lump sum, your refund will be distributed evenly as five separate bonus bets, with each token valued at exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. These bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours after your initial bet officially settles as a loss. Once received, keep your head on a swivel, as you have exactly seven days to deploy these bonus bets before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Yankees vs. Rays

Before making your official predictions, we always need to analyze the consensus odds. Here is a look at the current betting lines for this AL East divisional clash:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-189) / Tampa Bay Rays (+160)

New York Yankees (-189) / Tampa Bay Rays (+160) Runline: Yankees -1.5 (-115) / Rays +1.5 (-105)

Yankees -1.5 (-115) / Rays +1.5 (-105) Total: Over 7.5 (-110) / Under 7.5 (-110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 11, 2026.

As an analyst, we put a lot of stock into run prevention when determining the true betting value of a matchup. In this regard, the Yankees present an incredibly compelling case. New York’s pitching staff has been phenomenal, boasting a 2.497 overall ERA and a 1.084 WHIP while holding opposing lineups to a stifled .213 batting average. Their starters have been exceptionally sharp with a 2.397 ERA, and their bullpen has backed them up effectively with a 2.659 ERA.

The Rays, conversely, are dealing with significant structural issues on the mound. Tampa Bay’s pitching staff carries a bloated 4.802 overall ERA, dragged down heavily by a struggling bullpen that has surrendered a 6.331 ERA and a highly exploitable .284 opponent batting average. Furthermore, New York holds a distinct situational advantage defensively. The Yankees boast a pristine .983 fielding percentage with just 8 total errors, while the Rays have been sloppy in the field, logging a .962 fielding percentage with 17 errors on the season.

Tampa Bay’s only genuine statistical edge lies in the batter’s box. The Rays are out-hitting the Yankees with a .255 team average and a .712 OPS, generating 60 total runs compared to New York’s sluggish .201 average, .648 OPS, and 57 runs. However, given the vast disparity in pitching depth and fielding stability, the Yankees’ elite run-prevention abilities make them the far safer, analytically sound bet to cover the moneyline.

How to Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays matchup is a highly straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Download the App: Begin by downloading theScore Bet app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (including your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and ensure you are of legal betting age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is essential to use the promo code WTOP. Users will need to enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which specific betting market they plan to target. Place Your First Wager: After completing the initial steps—downloading the app, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP—simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back Max Fried and the 8-5 Yankees, place your money on a value play with Nick Martinez and the 6-7 Rays, or explore another futures price or alternate line, your first swing comes with a built-in safety net. If your initial real cash wager loses, theScore Bet will step in to refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.