theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs

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As the NBA Postseason continues with a highly anticipated matchup between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, new customers can take advantage of a premier welcome offer ahead of the next NBA games by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







All new users can sign up using this welcome offer and you unlock a $1,000 Bet Reset that allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This sign-up offer is available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 NBA Playoffs Bonus

As the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare for their scheduled 10:30 PM ET tip-off, you can lock in your welcome bonus and secure a safety net for your first wager. Review the breakdown below for all the details on the latest theScore Bet offer for the 2025 NBA Postseason.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 27th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal states where the platform is available, you can take advantage of a $1,000 Bet Reset with no opt-in required. This offer allows you to place a first cash wager on any market or game—such as tonight’s Western Conference clash—and get 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your wager loses.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet whatever lesser amount you wish and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if your ticket falls short. If your first wager settles as a loss, the refund will be credited to your account as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager. These bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling and must be used within 7 days of receipt.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Preview via theScore Bet

Before you place your first wager using the current welcome offer, let’s take a look at the current consensus betting lines for tonight’s matchup.

Moneyline: Denver Nuggets -500 / Minnesota Timberwolves +360

Denver Nuggets -500 / Minnesota Timberwolves +360 Spread: Denver Nuggets -11.5 (+100) / Minnesota Timberwolves +11.5 (-120)

Denver Nuggets -11.5 (+100) / Minnesota Timberwolves +11.5 (-120) Total: Over 221.5 (-110) / Under 221.5 (-110)

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 27, 2026.

If you are looking at the spread and wondering why the Timberwolves are +11.5 point underdogs despite leading the series 3-1, look no further than the injury report.

The Wolves are dealing with brutal injuries tonight (and for the foreseeable future) with Donte Divincenzo tearing his achilles and Anthony Edwards hyperextending his knee, both of which occurred in Game 4.

Minnesota did manage to pull out that game to take a 3-1 series lead, but will need to win one more game without their best player in Edwards and an important role player in Divincenzo.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Whether you are backing the Denver Nuggets to hold court or hoping for a Minnesota Timberwolves upset in this 2025 NBA Postseason showdown, claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your bonus before the 10:30 PM ET tip-off: