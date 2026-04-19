theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB Games Sunday

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It is never too early to look for an edge in the betting markets, and as the NBA Postseason action heats up today, basketball bettors can unlock massive value using the theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of tonight’s Western Conference clash between the Spurs and the Blazers, or any other NBA playoff game today.







New theScore Bet customers can take full advantage of a massive $1,000 Bet Reset before the 09:00 PM ET tip-off. With this lucrative offer, users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates can wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether you are backing the Spurs, taking a flier on the visiting Trail Blazers, or looking ahead to any other NBA game during this week’s playoff slate, this welcome offer provides a fantastic way to elevate your postseason betting portfolio.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

Before the Spurs and Trail Blazers tip off tonight at 09:00 PM ET, it goes without saying that you should understand exactly what you are claiming. The sign-up offer for this NBA Postseason matchup is straightforward and available across all valid states where the platform operates.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 19th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states, you can capitalize on a $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, you can place a first cash wager on any available market—whether you are looking at consensus odds for the Spurs or taking a longshot on the Trail Blazers—and get 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if your ticket doesn’t cash.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any smaller amount you wish and still receive a complete refund in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. Should your first bet lose, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours as five individual bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire, giving you plenty of ammunition for the upcoming postseason matchups.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Detroit is an 8.5-point favorite (-110) with the point total set at O/U 218.5 (Over -115 / Under -105).

Detroit is an 8.5-point favorite (-110) with the point total set at O/U 218.5 (Over -115 / Under -105). Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs: San Antonio is favored by 10.5 points (-115) with an Over/Under total of 221.5 (-110 on both sides).

Odds are provided by theScore and are accurate as of April 19, 2026.

Depending on your betting strategy and risk tolerance, your potential payouts will vary greatly. If you wager $10 on the heaviest favorite today—the San Antonio Spurs at -588 on the moneyline—a winning bet nets you just $1.70 in profit. Conversely, placing that same $10 on the heaviest underdog, the Portland Trail Blazers at +400, yields a $40 profit if they pull off the road upset. Meanwhile, a standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds returns $9.09 in profit.

Scaling up those wagers significantly changes the potential returns, which is where the $1,000 Bet Reset shows its true value. A maximum $1,000 cash wager on San Antonio’s moneyline would profit $170.07. Backing the longshot Trail Blazers with that $1,000 stake would result in a massive $4,000 profit, while a typical $1,000 bet on the point spread at -110 odds would win $909.09.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on tonight’s NBA Postseason action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Before the 09:00 PM ET tip-off, follow these essential steps to ensure your account is properly set up to extract maximum value:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download theScore Bet app. Register Your Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you lock in your bonus.

Following your app download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, you will then simply place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. You can wager anywhere up to $1,000 on this NBA Postseason matchup, knowing that if your initial bet loses, the Bet Reset will step in and refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets. It’s a smart, calculated way to attack tonight’s board.