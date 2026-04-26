theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games Sunday

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All new users can redeem theScoreBet promo code WTOP and dive into a fantastic Sunday in the sports world across the NBA playoffs, Stanley Cup and MLB regular season games.







Create a new account with this welcome offer, and all users in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates can claim a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset

Before the 1:00 PM EDT opening tip-off this Sunday, take a moment to review the details of the latest welcome offer. For bettors looking to maximize their expected value during this 2025 Postseason matchup between Cleveland and Toronto, here is a quick overview of the current promotional offer:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, you have access to a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required, new users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any lesser amount and still receive 100% of it back in bonuses if the wager falls short. Should your first bet lose, the refund is divided into five equal bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonuses will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the bet settling as a loss and must be used within seven days of receipt. It does stand to reason that having this safety net allows informed bettors to take a slightly more aggressive posture on a longshot or a high-value underdog.

NBA Playoffs Preview Sunday, April 26th

Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) at Toronto Raptors (+3.5) | Total: O/U 220.5

| Total: O/U 220.5 San Antonio Spurs (-5.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (+5.5) | Total: O/U 218.5

| Total: O/U 218.5 Boston Celtics (-7.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (+7.5) | Total: O/U 213.5

| Total: O/U 213.5 Los Angeles Lakers (+5.5) at Houston Rockets (-5.5) | Total: O/U 207.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 26, 2026.

When digging into the analytics to find the best bets for your bonus, recent postseason statistics highlight massive disparities. The Celtics are a formidable favorite against the 76ers for a reason, boasting a stellar 9.4 Net Rate and a 53.7% Total Rebound Percentage (Tot REB%).

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers and Raptors present a much tighter analytical puzzle. Toronto holds a razor-thin advantage in Net Rate. However, Cleveland controls the glass more effectively, grabbing 51.4% of available rebounds versus Toronto’s 48.6%. In a tightly contested spread like this, Cleveland’s ability to generate crucial second-chance opportunities gives them a tangible edge.

If you are looking to utilize your bonus bets on individual performances rather than full-game outcomes, Sunday’s slate offers a massive array of NBA player props. Backing player totals is an elite strategy to zero in on specific matchups and usage rates without sweating late-game foul trouble blowing up a spread cover.

How to Activate the theScore Bet Offer

With the Cavaliers and Raptors scheduled to tip off on April 26, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Simply follow the steps below to secure your introductory offer and leverage the market before tip-off.

First, you will need to download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Once the app is installed, create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. You must enter the promo code WTOP during this registration process to lock in your eligibility.

Following the app download, account registration, and the entry of promo code WTOP, make an initial deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. From there, simply place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. Under the Bet Reset, your initial wager is fully protected up to $1,000.

Get your account funded, enter the promo code, and start hunting for value in the 2025 NBA Postseason!