theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA + NHL Playoffs Games Tuesday

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Check out all three NBA playoff games tonight after redeeming theScore Bet promo code WTOP, which provides a fantastic starting offer to use on any of the NBA and NHL playoff games tonight.







This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. It goes without saying that this is a premier welcome offer, providing a phenomenal safety net for today’s scheduled games or any other NBA playoff clash this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA, NHL Bonus

We put a lot of stock in flexibility when it comes to sportsbook bonuses, and this offer delivers. For new theScore Bet customers in all legal, participating states, the platform provides a straightforward $1,000 Bet Reset to help build your bankroll. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on the Hawks-Knicks game or any other available market on the board.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 28th, 2026

If that first wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. It does stand to reason that you don’t need to wager the full $1,000 to extract value; you can bet whatever amount you are comfortable with and still receive the exact value of your losing stake returned. If your ticket doesn’t cash, the refund is credited to your account within 72 hours after the first wager settles as a loss. It is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Keep in mind, these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, so it is never too early to look ahead at upcoming futures prices or next week’s slate.

Use theScore Bet NBA Bonus Today

Atlanta Hawks (+6.5) at New York Knicks (-6.5) | Total: O/U 213.5

| Total: O/U 213.5 Philadelphia 76ers (+11.5) at Boston Celtics (-11.5) | Total: O/U 214.5

| Total: O/U 214.5 Portland Trail Blazers (+12.5) at San Antonio Spurs (-12.5) | Total: O/U 215.5

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 28, 2026.

Understanding the payout structures is vital when you are putting your capital to work. If you wager $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite—the Spurs (-769)—you would win a modest $1.30 in profit. Conversely, a $10 longshot bet on the biggest underdog, the Trail Blazers (+475), yields $47.50. A standard $10 spread bet at consensus -110 odds nets $9.09. For new theScore Bet customers looking to maximize the welcome offer, placing a $1,000 cash wager wins $130.04 on San Antonio’s moneyline, a massive $4,750 on Portland’s moneyline, or $909.09 on any standard -110 spread line.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

With the Atlanta Hawks visiting the New York Knicks for tonight’s highly anticipated playoff clash, you are just a few simple steps away from unlocking your welcome bonus. The registration process is designed to be quick and user-friendly, allowing you to secure your offer and hunt for value well before tip-off.

Here is exactly how to get started: