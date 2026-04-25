theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA + NHL Playoffs Games Saturday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into an awesome NBA playoff betting slate Saturday when you redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP, and check out all four games on the schedule, along with NHL playoff games as well.







This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. It goes without saying that this is a premier welcome offer, providing a phenomenal safety net for today’s scheduled games or any other NBA playoff clash this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before locking in your daily card, grabbing a premium sportsbook bonus is a baseline requirement for any informed bettor. As the Detroit Pistons take the court against the Orlando Magic, eligible users can secure this valuable sign-up offer to establish an immediate edge.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 25th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the book is hanging a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. No opt-in is required for this promotion. Just place a first cash wager on any available market—like the upcoming showdown between Detroit and Orlando—and get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,000.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet whatever amount you wish (below the $1,000 ceiling) and still receive the full 100% match if the bet falls short, though it does stand to reason that maximizing the limit offers the most mathematical leverage. Should your initial wager lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. This return will arrive as five distinct bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, and they must be used within 7 days of being received.

Use theScore Bet NBA Bonus Today: Odds & Market Value

We put a lot of stock in finding the right situational spots. Here is a look at the consensus odds for today’s NBA postseason matchups:

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic: Detroit -2.5 | O/U 213.5

Detroit -2.5 | O/U 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns: Oklahoma City -9.5 | O/U 214.5

Oklahoma City -9.5 | O/U 214.5 New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks: New York -1.5 | O/U 214.5

New York -1.5 | O/U 214.5 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves: Denver -1.5 | O/U 229.5

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 25, 2026.

To understand the payout structure, let’s look at the math. If you wager $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-455), you would win $2.20 in profit. Taking a stab at the heaviest underdog longshot, the Phoenix Suns (+340), yields $34.00 on that same $10, while a typical -110 spread bet pays out $9.09. If you scale up to a $1,000 wager to maximize your Bet Reset, an OKC victory nets $219.78, a Phoenix upset earns $3,400.00, and a standard -110 spread bet returns $909.09.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting your account funded and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, perfectly timed for Saturday’s 01:00 PM EDT showdown between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Follow this quick guide to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Download the App: Search for and download theScore Bet app onto your mobile device. Register Your Account: Open the application and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You must apply this code to ensure you are locked in for the welcome offer. Fund and Activate: Following your download, registration, and promo code entry, simply make a deposit using a secure banking method. Then, place your first real cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet—like Pistons vs. Magic—to activate the $1,000 Bet Reset.

Once these steps are complete, you will be fully positioned to exploit the NBA postseason betting board with your premium sportsbook bonus securely attached to your account.