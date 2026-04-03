theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Final Four Games This Weekend

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on any NBA and MLB game for today, and the NCAA Tournament this weekend with the Final Four Saturday and then the Championship on Monday. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, for these games and more.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

Before the Timberwolves tip off against the 76ers at 7:00 PM EDT, eligible new players in all participating legal online sports betting states can easily secure their signup bonus. We put a lot of stock in maximizing your initial bankroll, and this promotion is designed to do exactly that.

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome promotion available for tonight’s matchup:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers, the current welcome offer across all valid states is a highly generous $1,000 Bet Reset. No complicated opt-in is required to secure this bonus. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market—such as a side, total, or player prop in tonight’s Timberwolves-76ers clash—and if your wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; it stands to reason that you should bet whatever amount fits your personal bankroll strategy. Whether you wager $50 or $1,000, you will receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if your ticket comes up short. If your first wager does lose, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. It will be distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible stake, giving you multiple opportunities to re-enter the market. Just remember that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, so keep an eye on the upcoming futures prices and daily slates.

NBA Odds, Preview via theScore Bet

If you are ready to place your qualifying wager or deploy your Bet Reset, here are the current consensus odds and betting markets for tonight’s game:

Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (-135) | Minnesota Timberwolves (+115)

Philadelphia 76ers (-135) | Minnesota Timberwolves (+115) Point Spread: Philadelphia 76ers -2.5 (-110) | Minnesota Timberwolves +2.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers -2.5 (-110) | Minnesota Timberwolves +2.5 (-110) Total Points: Over 233.5 (-110) | Under 233.5 (-110)

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 3, 2026. Odds are subject to change.

When analyzing the key statistics for both squads, the underdog Timberwolves appear to have a quantifiable edge on paper, making them an incredibly attractive value play. Minnesota boasts a more efficient offense, averaging 117.8 points per game on 48.1% shooting from the field and 36.9% from three-point range. The Timberwolves also control the glass better, grabbing 50.6% of available rebounds, and possess an impressive +4.4 Net Rating to pair with a 114.0 offensive rating.

The 76ers trail slightly in these vital metrics. Philadelphia averages 116.6 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc. They pull down 49.0% of available rebounds and carry a 112.8 offensive rating alongside a very narrow +0.2 Net Rating.

How to Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s 7:00 PM EDT tip-off between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers is a straightforward process.

To begin, you will need to download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Once installed, create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During this registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to ensure your account is seamlessly linked to the welcome offer.

Following the app download, account registration, and the entry of promo code WTOP, simply fund your account with your desired bankroll. To activate the $1,000 Bet Reset, place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. You can bet any amount up to $1,000 on this April 3 matchup, and if your wager is unsuccessful, you are mathematically covered with a 100% refund in bonus bets to keep you in the action.