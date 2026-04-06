theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Michigan vs. UConn, NCAA Championship Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on the National Championship game tonight between Michigan and UConn. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus for this game and more.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Michigan-UConn Bonus

Before locking in your wagers for the heavily anticipated matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and UConn Huskies, it is important to understand exactly what the latest welcome bonus entails. Utilizing the promo code during registration will trigger a high-value first-bet safety net to help kickstart your sports betting experience.

Here is a quick overview of the available sign-up offer and important details to keep in mind:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

theScore Bet Welcome Offer Overview

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this welcome offer provides a generous first-bet safety net. No opt-in is required to participate. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game, and if it loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. If you want to receive the maximum value of the bonus, it will require a $1,000 first wager, but you can also bet any smaller amount you prefer and still receive an exact 100% refund in bonus bets if your bet falls short. Should your first wager lose, the bonus will be applied to your account within 72 hours of settlement. The refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Be sure to use these bonus bets quickly, as they must be utilized within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Michigan vs UConn

Moneyline: Michigan -303 | UConn +250

Michigan -303 | UConn +250 Spread: Michigan -6.5 (-120) | UConn +6.5 (+100)

Michigan -6.5 (-120) | UConn +6.5 (+100) Total: 144.5 (Over -105 | Under -115)

Odds provided by theScore and are accurate as of April 6, 2026.

If you are looking to place a $10 wager on the moneyline, backing the heavily favored Wolverines (-303) would yield a modest profit of $3.30 if they win outright. Conversely, a $10 bet on the underdog Huskies (+250) would pay out $25.00 in profit should they pull off the upset. When it comes to the spread, a $10 bet on Michigan to cover the -6.5 points at -120 odds nets you $8.33 in profit, while taking UConn +6.5 at even money (+100) would win you exactly $10.00.

Scaling those wagers up to $1,000 completely changes the potential returns. A $1,000 moneyline bet on Michigan produces a $330.03 profit, compared to a massive $2,500.00 payout if UConn claims the victory. Against the spread, a $1,000 bet on the Wolverines would return $833.33 in winnings, whereas $1,000 on the Huskies to keep the game within six points (or win outright) would net a clean $1,000.00 profit.

How to Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Michigan Wolverines and UConn Huskies tip off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to get started: