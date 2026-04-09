theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA Games Today

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Gear up for a fun sports day today when you activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP, which comes with a $1,000 welcome bonus.







Designed for new theScore Bet customers, this lucrative welcome offer delivers a massive $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

Available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, this offer provides a valuable safety net whether you are backing a heavy favorite or taking a swing on a high-value longshot.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Details

Before diving into the consensus odds for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, take a moment to review the exact mechanics of this welcome bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in disciplined bankroll management, and this promo structure caters perfectly to that philosophy. New theScore Bet customers can place a first cash wager on any available market or game without needing to manually opt-in. If that initial wager loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. While maximizing the offer does require a $1,000 initial bet, you can risk any lesser amount you are comfortable with and still receive the full 100% reset if the wager fails. If your bet settles as a loss, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. The refund is paid out as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. It is important to note that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of ammunition to fire at the rest of the week’s NBA board.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Celtics vs. Knicks

As you prepare to lock in your promotional offer, here is a look at the current betting markets for tonight’s game:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -185 | Boston Celtics +155

New York Knicks -185 | Boston Celtics +155 Point Spread: New York Knicks -4.5 (-110) | Boston Celtics +4.5 (-110)

New York Knicks -4.5 (-110) | Boston Celtics +4.5 (-110) Total: O/U 215.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

These odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 09, 2026.

Deciding where to allocate your capital requires a look at how both sides have performed statistically during the 2025 regular season. The Knicks hold a slight baseline edge offensively, averaging 116.8 points per game with a 116.8 team offensive rating, compared to the Celtics’ 114.6 points per game and 116.7 offensive rating. New York also shoots the ball slightly better, boasting a 47.7% field goal percentage and hitting 37.4% from three-point range, while Boston connects on 46.7% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc. On the glass, the two squads are statistically deadlocked; the Knicks secure 53.1% of available rebounds, barely edging the Celtics’ 53.0%.

However, we have seen time and time again that raw shooting splits don’t tell the whole story. Boston actually boasts a superior overall Net Rating of 7.0 (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions) against New York’s 6.6. While the Knicks are rightful favorites at -4.5 given their minor shooting advantages, Boston’s elite two-way efficiency makes them a highly attractive side to cover the number.

If you prefer to isolate your wagers on individual player performances rather than trusting a team to cover the spread, the prop market is ripe with inefficiencies waiting to be exploited.

Below is a look at the current lines and odds for some of the key playmakers taking the floor tonight:

Player Points (O/U) Assists (O/U) Rebounds (O/U) 3-Pointers Made (O/U) Jalen Brunson 24.5 (O -114 / U -114) 7.5 (O -103 / U -129) 3.5 (O -173 / U +133) 2.5 (O -103 / U -128) Jayson Tatum 24.5 (O -112 / U -120) 5.5 (O -103 / U -130) 9.5 (O +106 / U -141) 3.5 (O +124 / U -170) Jaylen Brown 24.5 (O -139 / U +105) 5.5 (O +120 / U -159) 5.5 (O -117 / U -115) 1.5 (O -159 / U +120) Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 (O -111 / U -117) 2.5 (O -125 / U -106) 11.5 (O -122 / U -110) 1.5 (O +123 / U -165) Derrick White 14.5 (O -118 / U -114) 5.5 (O +126 / U -170) 3.5 (O -118 / U -113) 2.5 (O -108 / U -124) Josh Hart 11.5 (O +100 / U -127) 4.5 (O -200 / U +148) 6.5 (O -141 / U +107) 1.5 (O +144 / U -193)

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting your bankroll funded and claiming your welcome bonus before the 07:30 PM EDT tip-off is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is properly configured and your $1,000 Bet Reset is securely activated: