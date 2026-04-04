theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Final Four Games

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use for a fantastic NCAA Tournament Final Four Saturday. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, detailed below.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. Use this opportunity to go big in either the Illinois-UConn or Arizona-Michigan game, knowing that you will receive bonus bets back if that wager settles as a loss.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Final Four Bonus

Before you dive into the betting markets, here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome promotion. This exclusive offer ensures you maximize your early value as a new player.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

Maximizing the $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

For new theScore Bet customers looking to extract maximum value from the market, the $1,000 Bet Reset provides serious leverage. To activate this offer, you simply need to place a first cash wager on any of today’s college basketball matchups. The beauty here is that no opt-in is required. If your qualifying wager takes a bad beat and loses, you aren’t left empty-handed; the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

It does stand to reason that you don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to participate. Any first wager under that threshold qualifies for this 100% safety net, allowing you to scale your play based on your individual bankroll strategy. If the bet settles as a loss, your refund is credited to your account within 72 hours. We put a lot of stock in liquidity, and this refund is cleanly distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. Just be sure to find your spots quickly, as these bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet Bonus for the Final 4

Let’s look at where the smart money might be flowing. Here are the consensus odds and totals for today’s premier matchups:

Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5) at UConn Huskies (+1.5) | Total: O/U 139.5

| Total: O/U 139.5 Michigan Wolverines (-1.5) at Arizona Wildcats (+1.5) | Total: O/U 157.5

(Odds provided by theScore Bet.)

Tonight’s Eastern Time slate is headlined by a heavyweight clash between the top two teams in the RPI rankings. The #1 RPI Michigan Wolverines (35-3) bring a staggering 0.9086 adjusted winning percentage into this matchup against #2 RPI Arizona (36-2). The Wildcats counter with an impressive 18 wins against top-50 opponents.

Meanwhile, the battle between Illinois and UConn highlights two heavily battle-tested programs. UConn has secured 10 wins against top-50 competition this season.

How to Claim theScore Bet WTOP for the Final Four

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tip-off is a highly straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your value: