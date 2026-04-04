theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Final Four Games

All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use for a fantastic NCAA Tournament Final Four Saturday. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, detailed below.
Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. Use this opportunity to go big in either the Illinois-UConn or Arizona-Michigan game, knowing that you will receive bonus bets back if that wager settles as a loss.
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Final Four Bonus
Before you dive into the betting markets, here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome promotion. This exclusive offer ensures you maximize your early value as a new player.
|theScore Bet Promo Code
|WTOP
|New theScore Bet User Offer
|$1,000 Bet Reset
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|April 4th, 2026
Maximizing the $1,000 Bet Reset Offer
For new theScore Bet customers looking to extract maximum value from the market, the $1,000 Bet Reset provides serious leverage. To activate this offer, you simply need to place a first cash wager on any of today’s college basketball matchups. The beauty here is that no opt-in is required. If your qualifying wager takes a bad beat and loses, you aren’t left empty-handed; the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.
It does stand to reason that you don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to participate. Any first wager under that threshold qualifies for this 100% safety net, allowing you to scale your play based on your individual bankroll strategy. If the bet settles as a loss, your refund is credited to your account within 72 hours. We put a lot of stock in liquidity, and this refund is cleanly distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. Just be sure to find your spots quickly, as these bonus bets must be utilized within 7 days of receipt.
Use theScore Bet Bonus for the Final 4
Let’s look at where the smart money might be flowing. Here are the consensus odds and totals for today’s premier matchups:
- Illinois Fighting Illini (-1.5) at UConn Huskies (+1.5) | Total: O/U 139.5
- Michigan Wolverines (-1.5) at Arizona Wildcats (+1.5) | Total: O/U 157.5
(Odds provided by theScore Bet.)
Tonight’s Eastern Time slate is headlined by a heavyweight clash between the top two teams in the RPI rankings. The #1 RPI Michigan Wolverines (35-3) bring a staggering 0.9086 adjusted winning percentage into this matchup against #2 RPI Arizona (36-2). The Wildcats counter with an impressive 18 wins against top-50 opponents.
Meanwhile, the battle between Illinois and UConn highlights two heavily battle-tested programs. UConn has secured 10 wins against top-50 competition this season.
How to Claim theScore Bet WTOP for the Final Four
Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tip-off is a highly straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your value:
- Download the App: Search for theScore Bet app in the App Store or Google Play Store and download it to your mobile device.
- Create an Account: Register as a new user by securely providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, ensure you input the promo code WTOP. This is the key to unlocking the welcome offer.
- Deposit and Wager: Fund your account using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Finally, place your first real cash wager of any amount up to $1,000 on any college basketball market. If your selection comes up short, the $1,000 Bet Reset safety net will activate, returning 100% of your initial stake as bonus bets.