theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Astros-Mariners, Any MLB Game

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All new users can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome bonus to use on a fun slate of MLB games Monday, starting with the Astros vs. Mariners as the first game of the day.







Create a new account to receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive of your stake back in bonus bets. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Monday

Before George Kirby takes the mound for the Mariners or Mike Burrows toes the rubber for the Astros, you can secure this generous welcome bonus. Check out the table below for all the essential promo details ahead of the 4:10 PM ET first pitch.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and for new theScore Bet customers across all legal operating states, this $1,000 Bet Reset is an incredible tool. To extract the maximum value, simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game. There is absolutely no opt-in required to participate. Keep in mind, while the ceiling for the return is capped at $1,000, you don’t have to risk that entire amount to get involved. Wager what fits your unit sizing—if that initial bet loses, you receive 100% of it back in bonus bets.

If the market goes against you and that first bet settles as a loss, theScore Bet will process your refund within 72 hours. Rather than locking you into one massive, all-or-nothing bet, the sportsbook conveniently splits your return into five separate bonus bets, each worth exactly 20% of your eligible wager. It does stand to reason that this gives you multiple shots at finding new value on the board. Just keep an eye on the schedule; these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Astros vs. Mariners Preview via theScore Bet

If you are looking to identify value in this American League clash, here is how the oddsmakers currently see the matchup:

Moneyline: Seattle Mariners -164 / Houston Astros +140

Seattle Mariners -164 / Houston Astros +140 Runline: Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+130) / Houston Astros +1.5 (-154)

Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+130) / Houston Astros +1.5 (-154) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of April 13, 2026.

From a pure handicapping perspective, this game is a fascinating clash of styles. The Astros offer incredible offensive value, sporting a robust .275 team batting average and an .823 OPS while already pushing across 93 runs this season. They heavily outpace a struggling Mariners lineup that is hitting a bleak .198 with a .636 OPS and just 63 total runs.

However, the market heavily favors Seattle because of a massive mismatch on the mound. The Mariners’ pitching staff has been dominant, posting a 3.007 ERA and a pristine 1.0441 WHIP, holding opposing batters to a .225 average. On the flip side, Houston’s arms have been incredibly vulnerable, bleeding runs with a 6.488 team ERA, a 1.7039 WHIP, and a .265 batting average against.

How to Activate this theScore Bet Promo Code Offer

Getting started and securing your bankroll safety net before the 4:10 PM ET first pitch is a highly straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you extract maximum value from the market:

Download the App: Fire up your mobile device and download theScore Bet app. Register an Account: Create your new profile by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During registration, it is critical that you use the promo code WTOP. You must enter WTOP regardless of the specific market you plan to target. Place Your Bet: Once you’ve downloaded the app, registered, and locked in the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you are laying the juice on George Kirby and the Mariners or hunting for longshot value with Mike Burrows and the visiting Astros on April 13, 2026, knocking out these activation steps guarantees your initial bet is fully insured.