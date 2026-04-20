theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for All NBA + NHL Playoffs Games

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Dive into a fun night of NBA and NHL playoffs with a bonus in hand by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







All new users who sign up are able to redeem $1,000 Bet Reset for the games tonight. With this offer, users can wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 20th, 2026

There is incredible value on the board, and this $1,000 Bet Reset is available to new theScore Bet customers in all valid legal online sports betting states. No opt-in is required to secure this safety net. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game, and if that wager happens to lose, you will get 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that you don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to participate. If you want to receive the full value of the bonus, it will require a $1,000 first wager, but you can also bet whatever amount you wish below that limit and still receive a complete 100% match in bonus bets following a loss.

If your initial read on the market falls short, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this refund gives you plenty of flexibility. It is paid out as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, and they must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet NBA Bonus Today

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks: Spread: NYK -5.5 / ATL +5.5 | Total: O/U 218.5

Spread: NYK -5.5 / ATL +5.5 | Total: O/U 218.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets: Spread: DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 | Total: O/U 231.5

Odds are provided by theScore and are accurate as of April 20, 2026.

If you want to bypass the spread and put your welcome bonus to use on specific players, the prop market is loaded with high-value opportunities tonight. Below is a breakdown of the lines for some of the day’s most notable impact players, ranked by their projected point totals.

Player Team Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U 3PM O/U Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets 27.5 9.5 13.5 1.5 Jalen Brunson New York Knicks 27.5 7.5 3.5 2.5 Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves 26.5 4.5 5.5 2.5 Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets 25.5 6.5 4.5 2.5 Jalen Johnson Atlanta Hawks 21.5 6.5 10.5 1.5 Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks 19.5 3.5 12.5 1.5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker Atlanta Hawks 19.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 Julius Randle Minnesota Timberwolves 18.5 4.5 6.5 1.5 CJ McCollum Atlanta Hawks 17.5 3.5 2.5 2.5 Aaron Gordon Denver Nuggets 15.5 2.5 5.5 1.5

How to Activate the theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Whether you are backing the Denver Nuggets or taking the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves in tonight’s April 20 matchup, getting started is a seamless process. Follow the steps below to properly secure your welcome bonus.

Download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process. Simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

If your initial bet on tonight’s NBA action happens to lose, your first-bet safety net will automatically activate, returning your stake in bonus bets so you can stay in the action and keep hunting for value.